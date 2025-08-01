Is The View getting canceled? Joy Behar's "hiatus" announcement and a White House warning stirs trouble

Joy Behar attends the "Barbara Walters Tell Me Everything" premiere during the 2025 Tribeca Festival at SVA Theater on June 12, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

The View is not canceled. The show is on its annual August hiatus, with encore episodes airing through August 2025 and a return set for Season 29 in September. Coverage pegs Tuesday, September 2, 2025, the day after Labor Day.

The chatter started after Joy Behar mentioned the upcoming “hiatus” on the Friday, July 25 season finale, following a heated July 23 exchange in which Behar criticised President Donald Trump on air.

Within 24 hours, a White House spokesperson issued a sharply worded statement referencing the possibility of the program being “pulled off the air.” ABC, however, signaled business as usual: encore scheduling in August and a September return.

In short, The View continues after a routine summer break; the “warning” did not translate into any cancellation action.

Is The View really ending or just on break?

The View goes dark each August for a scheduled summer hiatus. This year, the break began Monday, July 28, with encore broadcasts through the month and a planned Season 29 return in September (trade coverage lists September 2, 2025). As per a TV Insider report dated July 24, 2025, Joy Behar said,

“Before we go on hiatus, we only have one more show after this, I’m allowed to say that, right?”

That on-air note, standard for The View, sparked cancellation rumors only because it followed the political dust-up.

Joy Behar’s comments vs. the White House warning: What did each side say?

During the July 23, 2025, broadcast of The View, the hosts examined Trump’s statements about former President Obama. As per the People report dated July 24, 2025, Joy Behar remarked,

“The thing about [Trump] is that he’s so jealous of Obama, because Obama is everything that he is not: Trim, smart, handsome, happily married and can sing Al Green’s song ‘Let’s Stay Together’ better than Al Green.”

In response, as per an Entertainment Weekly report dated July 23, 2025, White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers stated,

“Joy Behar is an irrelevant loser suffering from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome,”

and added that she should

“self-reflect on her own jealousy of President Trump’s historic popularity before her show is the next to be pulled off air..”

ABC countered with performance data. A spokesperson for The View told EW,

“season to date, The View is ranking No. 1 in households and total viewers among all network daytime talk shows and news programs for the fifth straight season.”

Where and when to watch The View during the hiatus and after

Through August 2025, ABC is airing encore episodes in show’s usual slot (weekdays, 11 a.m. ET). Coverage indicates new episodes resume in early September, with September 2, 2025 widely cited as the specific date. Viewers can watch The View live on ABC (over-the-air/cable/satellite), stream full episodes on ABC.com, and next-day on Hulu.

Live streaming is available via Hulu + Live TV in supported markets. ABC’s pages also note that the show returns for Season 29 in September 2025. Additionally, The Weekend View continued on ABC News Live during the weekday hiatus. This is all consistent with The View’s annual summer pause, not a cancellation.

Bottom line: The View remains on air. The July 25 “hiatus” announcement matches its normal summer break, and despite the July 23 White House rhetoric, no cancellation has been announced by ABC. Expect Season 29 in September 2025.

