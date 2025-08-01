Complete cast breakdown of Netflix's Leanne: Who plays who and where you've seen them before?

LEANNE (2025). Photo: © Netflix / Courtesy Netflix

Leanne is Netflix’s new multi-cam comedy from Chuck Lorre and Susan McMartin, built around stand-up headliner Leanne Morgan’s voice and life stage. The series follows a Tennessee grandmother whose 33-year marriage collapses, forcing her to start over with the help (and chaos) of her opinionated family.

Season 1 premiered July 31, 2025, on Netflix with 16 episodes, each a brisk 19 minutes, making Leanne an easy binge with old-school studio-audience energy. The core ensemble features Morgan as Leanne, Kristen Johnston (Mom, 3rd Rock from the Sun) as her bar-fly-leaning sister Carol, Celia Weston and Blake Clark as their parents.

Ryan Stiles stars as Leanne’s estranged husband Bill, plus Graham Rogers and Hannah Pilkes as her adult kids. Recurring faces include Tim Daly, Jayma Mays, Annie Gonzalez, and Blake Gibbons. As Morgan told TIME, the appeal is plainspoken and personal. As per the TIME report dated July 24, 2025, she stated

“People want authenticity, and they want to learn who somebody really is...I think that's my advantage.”

Cast of Leanne

1) Leanne Morgan as Leanne - Morgan plays a fictionalised version of herself, funny, stubborn, and newly single in midlife. Leanne Morgan has a Netflix special, Leanne Morgan: I’m Every Woman, and recent film work. Tennessee-raised, she broke big in her 50s. As per the TIME report dated July 24, 2025, she stated,

“I’m glad that it was in my 50s....when I'm too tired to do something awful.”

2) Kristen Johnston as Carol - She is Leanne’s “ride-or-die” sister, twice divorced, allergic to dull nights, fiercely loyal to family. Viewers might have seen her in 3rd Rock from the Sun (two Primetime Emmys), Mom, and The Righteous Gemstones. Johnston is a two-time Emmy winner (Supporting Actress, 1997 & 1999).

3) Celia Weston as Mama Margaret - She is a sharp-tongued matriarch whose old-school ways collide with Leanne’s reset. Her features include shows and movies like Junebug, Modern Family, and American Horror Story: Freak Show. She is an esteemed stage and character actor with decades of credits.

4) Blake Clark as Daddy John - He is a plain-spoken dad with dry warmth. He is known for his roles in Home Improvement, Boy Meets World, and the voice of Slinky Dog (from Toy Story 3 onward). Clark is a veteran stand-up and screen actor.

5) Ryan Stiles as Bill - Leanne’s estranged husband, Bill is a complication she didn’t ask for. Ryan Stiles features in Whose Line Is It Anyway?, The Drew Carey Show, recurring as Herb on Two and a Half Men. He is a longtime improv mainstay.

6) Graham Rogers as Tyler - Leanne’s son Tyler is juggling adulthood, family, and his mom’s second act. Graham Rogers is known for his roles in Quantico, Atypical, Ray Donovan, and The Kominsky Method. He was married in June 2025, as per PEOPLE’s relationship roundup.

7) Hannah Pilkes as Josie - Hannah Pilkes plays Leanne’s quick-witted daughter Josie with sketch-comic timing. She featured early in The Woodsman, plus did a steady stream of comedy and short-form work. Hannah married Gregory Nussen in October 2022, and she trained with the improv group Groundlings, where she met her now-husband, Gregory Nussen, as per the People report dated July 31, 2025.

8) Tim Daly as Andrew (recurring) - Tim Daly plays Andrew, a potential spark in Leanne’s rebooted love life. Viewers can catch him in Wings, Private Practice, Madam Secretary, and as the voice of Superman in Superman: The Animated Series.

9) Jayma Mays as Mary (recurring) - Jayma Mays stars as Mary, a sunny acquaintance with just-sharp-enough edges. She can be seen in Glee, Trial & Error, and The Smurfs. She has been married to actor Adam Campbell since 2007.

10) Annie Gonzalez as Nora (recurring) - In Tyler’s orbit, Nora adds fresh energy to family storylines. Audiences might have seen Annie Gonzalez in Netflix’s Gentefied, Eva Longoria’s Flamin’ Hot.

11) Blake Gibbons as Dylan (recurring) - Blake is featured in the show as a familiar community face. He is known for his role in General Hospital (as Coleman). He is a daytime-TV stalwart.

How Leanne was made: Live audience tapings, stage, and TV-14 rating

Leanne is a traditional multi-camera sitcom filmed in front of a live studio audience, with laugh reactions captured during taping rather than added later. Cast member Hannah Pilkes described the atmosphere as “live-audience magic,” emphasizing the energy exchange during performances.

The show was taped on a historic Hollywood lot: Warner Brothers Studios at 5800 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles (also known as Sunset Bronson Studios/Netflix Hollywood). On Netflix, the series carries a TV-14 rating, aligning with its family-friendly but candid approach to divorce, dating, and midlife themes.

Stay tuned for more updates.