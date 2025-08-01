How many episodes does Leanne on Netflix have? Details explained

A still from Leanne (Image via Netflix)

Leanne is an American multi-camera sitcom written and co-created by Leanne Morgan, Chuck Lorre, and Susan McMartin. Leanne Morgan, who serves as executive producer and plays the title character, took inspiration for the show from her own experiences of recreating herself as an adult and from her real-life stand-up comedy. The series premiered in the United States on July 31, 2025, and features 16 episodes initially released that day exclusively on Netflix.

Leanne Morgan plays Leanne, a grandmother from the South whose life is turned upside down when her husband of 33 years suddenly deserts her. She uses her close-knit family—which includes her expressive sister Carol played by Kristen Johnston, her eccentric parents Mama Margaret (Celia Weston) and Daddy John (Blake Clark), her ex-husband Bill (Ryan Stiles), her son Tyler (Graham Rogers), and her daughter Josie (Hannah Pilkes)—as well as her heart, humor, and Southern charm to rebuild her life and rediscover happiness and independence in midlife.

The series, which consists of 19-minute episodes shot in front of a live audience, combines standard sitcom format with observational knowledge. Leanne is liked by critics and audiences alike. On the film and television rating website Rotten Tomatoes, the show has been certified 82% ‘fresh,’ while the audience score stands at 100%.

Complete list of episodes of Leanne

The 16 episodes of the show, which run between 18 and 24 minutes each, make up roughly six to seven hours of comfortable, multi-camera comedic narrative that follows Leanne's journey after her divorce.

No. Title Release Date 1 The Important Stuff July 31, 2025 2 The Healing Magic of Family July 31, 2025 3 Oh, Knoxville July 31, 2025 4 Smooth Like a Dolp July 31, 2025 5 A Plumber Sent from Heaven July 31, 2025 6 Too Much Wedding Ring July 31, 2025 7 Please Be a Lizard July 31, 2025 8 Muscle Memor July 31, 2025 9 Chipmunk in the Drywall July 31, 2025 10 Apology July 31, 2025 11 Dog Day Afternoon July 31, 2025 12 The Queen's Dilemma July 31, 2025 13 Don't Dangle a Dream July 31, 2025 14 Gomez Is a Woman July 31, 2025 15 Spiritual Airbags July 31, 2025 16 Having Big Feelings July 31, 2025

Exploring the plot of Leanne

Leanne Morgan plays Leanne, a Southern grandmother whose life takes a drastic turn when her husband of 33 years leaves her for another woman. The plot is all made up, but it is based on Morgan's sense of humor. Throughout the season, Leanne deals with menopause, divorce, and midlife reinvention while finding support—and chaos—from her quirky Southern family, which includes her optimistic parents (Celia Weston and Blake Clark), her free-spirited sister Carol (Kristen Johnston), and her grown children Tyler (Graham Rogers) and Josie.

Despite the humor, the program tackles subjects that are rarely discussed in sitcoms, such as growing older, becoming a grandmother, and the relationship between identity, bereavement, and self-worth. The program begins quietly but picks up steam by the second episode, riding high on character-driven humor and Morgan's genuine charisma, with a retro laugh track and vivid visuals.

Leanne provides a novel, touching perspective on second chances that goes far beyond its sitcom clichés as she learns to take back her life with honor, courage, and yes, lots of jello salad.

How to watch Leanne

Leanne is available for American viewers to stream on Netflix.

To watch, just sign up or log in to Netflix and search for Leanne. The following plans are presently available on Netflix in the United States:

Standard with Ads: $7.99/month — includes 1080p HD streaming, supports two devices, and includes occasional ads

Standard (Ad-Free): $17.99/month — ad-free, Full HD quality, two simultaneous streams

Premium Plan: $24.99/month — includes Ultra HD (4K), HDR, spatial audio, and supports up to four concurrent streams and downloads on multiple devices

