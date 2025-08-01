Ncuti Gatwa opens up about the surprising Doctor Who moment that he missed out on

Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor in Doctor Who Season 15 finale episode titled The Reality War.

The Rwandan-Scottish actor Ncuti Gatwa recently concluded his role as the Fifteenth Doctor after two seasons in the iconic British sci-fi series Doctor Who. In a recent interview, Gatwa revealed a surprising regret from his time aboard the TARDIS.

Despite starring in two seasons filled with dramatic showdowns and emotional storytelling, Ncuti Gatwa admitted there was one essential experience he never had: battling the show's most infamous villains.

Ncuti Gatwa regrets missing out iconic showdowns against promient franchise villains

Meet the Unholy Trinity....



Archie Panjabi joins #DoctorWho as legendary character the Rani! pic.twitter.com/byGN0vC1ke — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) May 17, 2025

During his appearance on The One Show on July 30, Gatwa stated to host Alex Jones that he regrets not facing two iconic villains for the franchise during his time as the Doctor, namely, Dalek and Cyberman.

"I never got to fight a Dalek or a Cyberman. [They're] the crux of Doctor Who. Yeah, so, I might do that… [I] might go fight a Dalek,” said Gatwa.

While Daleks were a warrior race encased inside an armoured travel machine built from polycarbide and the metal Dalekanium, Cyberman were a race of cybernetically augmented humanoids. Both nemesis were extremely popular among viewers and in pop culture, with many shows, movies, and video games featuring them. Daleks have made brief cameos in The Simpsons, Looney Tunes: Back in Action, and The LEGO Batman Movie.

For fans of the series, the Daleks and Cybermen are more than just recurring villains. These antagonists are symbols of the show's long-standing legacy. Each Doctor has had memorable encounters with them, making Gatwa's absence from those battles feel like a notable omission. Gatwa's final appearance came during the 15th season finale, which aired on May 31, 2025. The episode featured a gripping and emotional battle involving both Omega and the Rani, leading to the Fifteenth Doctor's regeneration.

The challenges of portraying the role of the Doctor

Despite receiving generally positive reviews for his performance as the Fifteenth Doctor, Gatwa recently revealed that the physical toll of the role was one of the main reasons behind his departure. Gatwa explained the role was taking a toll on his body as he was getting older. Since the role involved long filming schedules, stunt work, and greath emotional depth, portraying it for a longer period became challenging for the actor.

"I'm getting old, and my body was tired. It's the most amazing job in the world. It's a job that any actor would dream of and, because it's so good, it's strenuous. It takes a lot out of you, physically, emotionally, mentally, and so it was time," explained Gatwa.

Gatwa's dynamic portrayal brought a unique energy and charm to the series, earning him acclaim from fans and critics alike. Adding further surprise to the season finale was the unexpected return of Billie Piper. Known for her iconic role as Rose Tyler, Piper re-entered the Doctor Who universe in a twist that has fans eagerly speculating. Though the circumstances of her return remain unclear, fans are thrilled at the prospect of seeing her reprise such a beloved role, possibly as the Doctor herself—a twist that would mark a new chapter for the franchise.

Where to watch Doctor Who?

Interested viewers looking to catch up on Doctor Who or rewatch Ncuti Gatwa's electrifying tenure as the Fifteenth Doctor, there are several viewing options available. In the UK, episodes air on BBC One and are available on BBC iPlayer, including classic episodes. Internationally, latest episodes and also the previous installments from the franchise can be streamed on Disney+.

Whether you're revisiting old adventures or eager to see what lies ahead for the Doctor, the franchise continues to expand with excitement, emotion, and endless surprises.

