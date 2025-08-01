“GH nailed this recast” — General Hospital fans praise the casting choice as a perfect blend of power and vulnerability

General Hospital © ABC

General Hospital fans know the challenges of a recast. It’s always a delicate balance when a beloved character is replaced by a new actor, especially when fans have grown accustomed to the original portrayal. In soap operas, where characters often span generations, recasts are part of the landscape. While the original actor, Chad Duell, left an impression, Rory Gibson has earned praise for bringing a unique but equally challenging version of Michael to life.

However, recasts are not always welcomed with open arms. This is especially true when the character being replaced has been special. Recently, the decision to recast Michael Corinthos on General Hospital stirred up significant fan engagement.





"GH nailed this recast," a fan, Donna M Petty. of General Hospital have expressed, particularly with the introduction of Rory Gibson in the role of Michael Corinthos.



On July 31, 2025, General Hospital Fans - Official page posted:

"Im getting 'Michael Corleone' vibes with Rory playing the role of Michael. He oozes respect and fear (if you cross him) kinda like Sonny. Those eyes can pierce your soul..yet has the kindest heart when he's with his children. Im just loving it...🫶🙌🙌 I never wanted Chad to leave and i was so upset when he announced that he was, I had to accept it, but not gonna lie, i was worried about who could replace him after sooo many great years. But they truly did a fantastic job finding Rory. He is killin it!!"

A core GH fan, Dottie Billi commented,

“Agree! Love the new Michael!”







Stacey Thomas Waiters added,

“Nailed it..perfect description.”

Gayle Neveloff stated,

“Totally agree that Rory is a great Michael.”

Kathy Schwichtenberg mentioned,

“He’s perfect for the role of Michael. Great acting!”

Diana Fontana commented,

“He is terrific playing Michael 👍”

Another fan, Michelle Keller stated,

"He really is owning it like it was his role all along."

A general Hospital fan, David Blue added,

“The best recast they have ever done.”

General Hospital fans praise the casting choice

Rory Gibson's recast as Michael Corinthos on General Hospital in May 2025 undoubtedly adds authenticity to the character. After Chad Duell's departure, for some time, it remained uncertain about the transition. However, Gibson has successfully stepped into the role with power and vulnerability. Michael, the son of mob boss Sonny Corinthos, has always been a character torn between his father's criminal empire and his desire for an honest life.

Michael Corinthos, on General Hospital, is the son of mob boss Sonny Corinthos and Carly Spencer. He has grown up seeing family loyalty and the pressures of a criminal empire. As a father himself, his desire has always been to raise his children outside the violent world of organized crime. Over the years, Michael has been involved in a turbulent marriage to Willow. Then, it comes to his efforts to secure custody of their children, Wiley and Amelia.

In addition to his family struggles, Michael faces personal challenges. He was severely burned in a bomb explosion in January 2025. As he battles for his children’s future, Michael’s role focuses on protecting them from the toxic influences surrounding them, mainly Drew and Willow's relationship.

General Hospital episodes are available to stream on ABC.

