General Hospital spoilers: Emma and Gio make a bold move as Jason seeks truth and Alexis demands answers

General Hospital spoilers for Friday, August 1, 2025,​​​​ tease that several plans are set in motion across Port Charles. Emma and Gio hatch a scheme to infiltrate Professor Dalton’s lab using a master key, while Jason shares new evidence with Anna in his relentless pursuit of the truth about Britt.

Meanwhile, Dante questions Danny about his role in Rocco’s discovery of his past. Lucas turns to Felicia for guidance on whether he can continue ignoring Sonny’s unchecked power. Alexis, still reeling from recent family turmoil, demands clarity as she navigates the fallout of Drew and Willow’s disrupted wedding.

Elsewhere, Josslyn and Vaughn face a shift in their WSB mission, and Britt has a tense encounter with a mysterious man at her secluded resort.

General Hospital spoilers for August 1, 2025​​​​​

Emma and Gio plot a lab break-in

Emma and Gio team up at the Metro Court Pool, where Emma reveals she has acquired Vaughn’s master key to the PCU facilities. Their objective is to gain access to Professor Dalton’s lab, but Emma knows the risks and decides to call in backup. However, it is unclear whether that is Gio himself or even Outback the dog.

Anna worries Emma might repeat her past mistakes, which once led to expulsion under NDA-sealed circumstances. With Dalton’s lab potentially holding key information, Emma and Gio are determined to act, despite the consequences of getting caught.

Jason pushes Anna to confirm his Britt sighting

Jason continues to chase the truth about Britt Westbourne, convinced she is alive after spotting her at a Paris airport. On Friday, he shares his suspicions with Anna after confirming there is no record of Britt’s cremation.

Jason is adamant it was not a hallucination and wants Anna to help him prove that he is not imagining things. Meanwhile, at the Five Poppies resort in Dubrovnik, Britt is confronted by a mysterious man, possibly a WSB agent, who ominously tells her she is not going anywhere.

Lucas voices concerns to Felicia as Sonny faces pressure

At General Hospital, Lucas confides in Felicia, saying he can no longer turn a blind eye to Sonny’s actions after Sonny’s role in Marco’s kidnapping. Lucas is frustrated that Sonny seems untouchable, especially with people like Carly defending him. Felicia listens and may help Lucas figure out how to act.

Meanwhile, Sonny himself faces confrontation over his recent behavior. It might be linked to his manipulation of Sidwell or fallout from Lucas’ frustrations surfacing through official channels.

Alexis and Kristina demand answers

Alexis wants answers following Drew and Willow's wedding fallout. Drew's young daughter, Scout, is emotionally affected, and Alexis and Kristina are concerned for her well-being. Kristina asks what happened when she comes across someone upset, while Alexis may confront Drew directly.

The Davis family is stretched thin as Alexis also manages tension with Ric and Ava. Alexis’s push for the truth could bring even more disruption as tensions over Scout’s future grow.

Dante questions Danny about the WSB mission

Dante sits down with Danny, possibly to address the fallout from Danny’s discovery of Brook Lynn’s file, which indirectly exposed Rocco’s origin story. As Dante seeks insight into his son’s mindset, Danny may hold a valuable perspective.

Meanwhile, Josslyn and Vaughn are called into the WSB office by Jack and informed that their mission has changed. Professor Dalton is no longer the primary target. With Greta’s movements traced to Dubrovnik, focus shifts to whomever she contacted. It is unclear whether Britt or another research figure is the new target, but the WSB’s priorities are evolving fast.

