When is the new season of Deadliest Catch in 2025? Release date and more

Deadliest Catch season 21 will release on August 1, with Discovery summoning the crab fishermen back on their boats on the Bering Sea. These men are filmed during the seasons when Alaskan king crab and snow crab are in bloom. However, the plot does not go without some risk involved. The waters they tread on are dangerous, and the crabs, even more so.

This time, the crew will explore unseen territory and travel south to the Adak Islands. The format of the series has also been altered to be more like Gold Rush, a fellow Discovery show. This means a competitive edge will be included among the fishermen and their captains.

With season 21 coming back on our screens, fans can expect the friendly cold war between Sig Hensen and his counterparts, Jonathan and Andy Hillstrand, to continue.

Deadliest Catch Season 21 Release Date and Time

The Deadliest Catch season 21 release date is August 1, 2025. The two-hour episode will drop on the Discovery Channel at 8 PM Eastern Time. The installments will then be released weekly on Fridays and can be viewed online later via HBO Max.

The official description for the new season reads,

"When fishermen discover monster red king crab in the far west, a gold rush-style race ignites among the Dutch Harbor fleet. To claim their share of the billion-dollar bounty, captains and crews must brave unforgiving 50-foot seas to reach abandoned Adak Island, venturing farther west than anyone has dared in over 30 years and beyond the bounds of rescue."

Deadliest Catch Season 21 - What to expect?

Deadliest Catch season 21 will bring forth a brutal challenge posed to the fishermen now that it will take place "Gold Rush" style. The crew will set foot on the Adak Islands, and it will be interesting to see how they perform at a new location. Discovery has revealed that the conditions in the area are "extreme," and fans can expect "ship malfunctions," which will add further to the challenge. The Western Bering Sea will host the fishermen while they navigate "serious life-threatening situations."

During an interview with TV Insider, Sig Hensen revealed that he is scared and excited at the same time for the new season. The captain said,

"Part of me really enjoys all this, and part of me is like, 'Jesus Christ, I’m setting myself up for death.'"

During the season premiere, Sig discussed that he is paired with the "Hillstrand guys" and will be seen on the Time Bandit. He says even though it will be a bit indigestible to fans who are on his team, and he thought so too for himself, it was not as bad, and Sig reveals it worked out great.

"Not to give too much away, but it worked out. We found a lot of crab. It was a lot of fun. Almost going back in time," said Sig.

Deadliest Catch season 21 will start airing weekly from August 1, 2025, on the Discovery Channel at 8 PM Eastern Time.