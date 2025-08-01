General Hospital recap: What happened on July 31, 2025?

A still of Elizabeth and Jason from General Hospital (Image via YouTube- Geeral Hospital)

The recent episode of the daytime soap opera General Hospital, which aired on July 31, 2025, was filled with surprising moments. While Jason asks Elizabeth for a personal favour, Carly questions Josslyn about Van. On the other hand, Willow thought that Michael would come around, but he chose not to let the kids meet her. Elsewhere, aunt Stella has a discussion with Curtis, while Drew forms a partnership with him, as the latter wants to play the ‘long game’.

This episode was filled with moments that left fans on the edge, wondering what’s coming up next.

Jason seeks help from Elizabeth

While Drew came into Elizabeth’s place in search of Willow, he discovered that Curtis was the one who told Willow about Drew and Nina’s relationship. However, their conversation was interrupted by a knock on the door, and when Elizabeth answered it, it was Jason Morgan. Drew asked Jason to convince Michael to let Willow see the kids, but Jason blamed Drew for ruining Willow’s life.

When Drew left, Jason requested that Elizabeth request the records from the morgue. He added that it was not related to the mob business; it was a personal matter. Elizabeth quietly added that this could get her in trouble, but decided to let him access the records after all. Jason was looking at the records of Britt Westbourne. To his surprise, he found a file, and later went to the GH to learn the full story. There, he got to know that her form was incomplete, leaving him wondering about her whereabouts.

Michael and Willow can’t come to terms

Elsewhere at General Hospital, Willow goes to Michael’s place, apologizing for coming directly from the wedding. She mentions that she is in a calmer state of mind and wants to talk. Initially, their conversation goes well, and Michael also talks about how Drew sabotaged her Germany trip to meet him. He also adds that if they had met there, things wouldn’t be as bad now.

Anyway, when Willow said that they can talk things through now, he added that it’s too late. He mentioned that now the court is involved, so they must follow the court orders only. Eventually, he decided not to let her meet the kids, and Willow was left heartbroken. Willow goes back to Elizabeth’s place and tells her that she went to see Michael. However, she decides to keep fighting for custody in court. Later, on General Hospital, Michael also visits his mother, Carly, and talks about Willow’s visit.

Drew’s strategic partnership

At the Metro Court Club, Drew met with Martin, but spotted Curtis with Aunt Stella. Stella asks Curtis about the real reason behind Trina and Kai's separation. Curtis remarked that the two grew apart, but Stella is not ready to buy his story. However, their conversation is interrupted by Drew, who asks Stella if he could have a minute alone with Curtis, and Stella agrees and sits with Martin instead.

They talk about how they used to be “best friends” in the past. Now, they shake hands and decide to establish a partnership. However, when Drew returns to Martin, he explains that it is his strategic move.

Catch the latest episodes of General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.