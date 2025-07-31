Which Perfect Match Season 3 couples are still together? Here's where they stand now

Ollie and AD from Perfect Match (Image via Netflix)

Perfect Match Season 3 premiered on Netflix on August 1, 2025. The first six episodes introduced new reality stars from shows like Love Island, The Bachelor, Too Hot To Handle, and The Ultimatum.

The format is the same, singles form couples, take part in challenges, and go through match-up ceremonies to see who stays or leaves the villa.

Winners of each challenge also get to choose who goes on a date with new arrivals, which adds a bit of strategy to the dating game.

This season already includes big twists, quick connections, surprise exits, and even a real-life engagement. While some pairs have stayed together since the beginning, others have been split up due to eliminations or personal decisions.

As of episode 6, five couples remain matched: Justine and Olly, Lucy and Daniel, Sandy and Louis, Rachel and Scott, and Madison and Jalen. But off the show, at least one pair has taken things to the next level.

With new episodes still to come, the current matches could still shift, but here's a look at where the strongest couples currently stand, and who is still together in real life.

AD and Olly in Perfect Match: From on-screen exit to real-life engagement

At the end of episode 6 of Perfect Match, Olly is seen in a match with Justine. However, fans already know that Olly and AD are engaged and expecting a child together.

Their off-screen update came as a surprise in March 2025, when the pair shared news of their engagement, months before the season aired and without public confirmation that they were even dating during filming.

AD and Olly first connected early in the season and quickly became close. They were paired together during the early episodes, and their bond was apparent.

However, their time in the house was cut short when host Nick Lachey revealed that Lucy and Daniel had been given the power to send two people home. They chose to eliminate AD and Freddie, which left Olly visibly emotional.

In the next segment, Olly was sent on two new dates, with Justine and Olivia, and eventually matched with Justine by the end of episode 6. But the real-world engagement makes it likely that AD will return later in the season.

Olly seemed deeply affected by AD’s exit, and AD also appeared disappointed, hinting that their connection wasn’t finished. While viewers saw them separated in the show’s storyline, their current relationship status shows that their bond continued beyond the villa.

Lucy and Daniel in Perfect Match: From rocky moments to a steady match

Lucy and Daniel have been paired since the beginning of Perfect Match season 3. Daniel and Lucy have stayed matched for six episodes, but their relationship has had its share of challenges.

During one disagreement, Daniel called Lucy “embarrassing,” which made her question their connection. Later, Lucy said she didn’t want to “throw away everything” over one argument, showing that she was open to working things out.

Despite the tension, Daniel apologized, and they chose to rematch at the end of episode 6. Earlier in this season of Perfect Match, they also shared a light moment on a bondage-themed date, which showed their chemistry and interest in building something deeper.

They also made a major game decision after winning a challenge. As the winning couple, they had the power to eliminate others and chose to send AD and Freddie home. Lucy said it was a “difficult decision,” but they felt it was best for their game strategy.

By the end of Perfect Match episode 6, Daniel and Lucy are still together and are seen as one of the more steady couples in the villa. While it’s not clear what their relationship will look like after the show, they continue to explore their connection and stay matched for now.

Stay tuned for more updates.