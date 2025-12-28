Will McDonald's be open on New Year's Day? Fast-food chain timings and more explored

SAN FERNANDO, PHILIPPINES - JUNE 18: Customers queue at a McDonald's restaurant during the launch of the BTS Meal on June 18, 2021 in San Fernando, Pampanga province, Philippines. Long queues formed in several McDonald's restaurants in the Philippines as fans of the K-pop group BTS flocked to order the newly launched and wildly popular BTS themed meals. The limited edition celebrity meal "BTS Meal", a collaboration between the fastfood giant and BTS, will be made available in 49 countries. (Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images)

McDonald's will be open on New Year’s Day 2026. Those interested in grabbing quick bites on the first day of the year can walk into one of the fast food chains’ locations from 6 am to 11 pm.

Their doors will also be open on New Year’s Eve from 6 am to 11 pm for those craving chicken McNuggets and other menu items.

Individual restaurant hours vary, and some may open earlier and later than usual. Use the McDonald’s store locator on their official website or app to check for the exact hours of the one closest to you.

