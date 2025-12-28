Type keyword(s) to search

Will McDonald's be open on New Year's Day? Fast-food chain timings and more explored

posted by Enoba Onuh
Sunday 12/28/2025 at 11:12PM EST
    SAN FERNANDO, PHILIPPINES - JUNE 18: Customers queue at a McDonald's restaurant during the launch of the BTS Meal on June 18, 2021 in San Fernando, Pampanga province, Philippines. Long queues formed in several McDonald's restaurants in the Philippines as fans of the K-pop group BTS flocked to order the newly launched and wildly popular BTS themed meals. The limited edition celebrity meal "BTS Meal", a collaboration between the fastfood giant and BTS, will be made available in 49 countries. (Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images)

    McDonald's will be open on New Year’s Day 2026. Those interested in grabbing quick bites on the first day of the year can walk into one of the fast food chains’ locations from 6 am to 11 pm.

    Their doors will also be open on New Year’s Eve from 6 am to 11 pm for those craving chicken McNuggets and other menu items.

    Individual restaurant hours vary, and some may open earlier and later than usual. Use the McDonald’s store locator on their official website or app to check for the exact hours of the one closest to you.

    New Year’s Day Opening hours for major stores explored 

    • Kroger: Most Kroger stores will be open New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, but check the store closest to you for specific opening hours.
    • Costco: It is open New Year's Eve from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and closed on New Year's Day.
    • Sam's Club: On New Year's Eve, stores will open at 8 a.m. for Plus members and 9 a.m. for Club members, closing at 8 p.m. for everyone. All Sam's Club stores will be closed on New Year's Day.
    • Trader Joe's: Stores will close early on New Year's Eve at 5 p.m. and remain closed on New Year's Day.
    • Target: Stores are typically open for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, but check the retailer's "find a store" page for local store hours.
    • Dillard's: On New Year's Day, they'll open from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm. Note that store hours may differ according to locality. Please enter your city, state, or Zip code on their website to find specific store hours.

