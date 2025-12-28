Will McDonald's be open on New Year's Day? Fast-food chain timings and more explored

McDonald's will be open on New Year’s Day 2026. Those interested in grabbing quick bites on the first day of the year can walk into one of the fast food chains’ locations from 6 am to 11 pm.
Their doors will also be open on New Year’s Eve from 6 am to 11 pm for those craving chicken McNuggets and other menu items.
Individual restaurant hours vary, and some may open earlier and later than usual. Use the McDonald’s store locator on their official website or app to check for the exact hours of the one closest to you.
