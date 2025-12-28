Days of Our Lives spoilers: Roman comforts Marlena, Kate reunites with family, and Alex protects Stephanie from stalker threats

Days of Our Lives streams on Peacock (Image via YouTube/ Days of Our Lives)

Monday’s episode of Days of Our Lives sets the stage for emotional connections, quiet reunions, and lingering danger in Salem. Marlena Evans continues to navigate life without John Black, and the weight of her grief is especially heavy during the holidays.

Roman Brady steps in to offer comfort, reminding Marlena that she is not facing this loss alone.

Elsewhere, Kate Roberts Brady shares a belated Christmas celebration with her sons, Lucas Horton and Philip Kiriakis, creating a rare moment of family togetherness, even as outside pressures threaten to intrude.

Meanwhile, romance mixes with concern as Alex Kiriakis and Stephanie Johnson carve out time for each other.

Stephanie remains shaken by an ongoing stalker threat, and Alex makes it clear he intends to protect her, even if that puts him directly in harm’s way.

With heartfelt support, family bonds, and unresolved danger, Monday’s episode delivers both warmth and tension.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for December 29, 2025

Roman steps in as Marlena grieves

Marlena Evans struggles through the holidays without John Black. The loss remains fresh. The memories feel overwhelming. Roman Brady notices her pain and refuses to let her face it alone. He offers quiet support and steady reassurance.

Roman listens as Marlena reflects on her life with John. He helps ground her when the grief feels consuming. There are no big speeches. The comfort comes through presence and understanding.

Roman eventually takes Marlena home, making sure she is safe and cared for. The scenes focus on loss, friendship, and long-standing trust. Marlena still mourns deeply.

Roman’s compassion provides a small sense of relief during an emotionally difficult time.

Kate reunites with Lucas and Philip

Kate Roberts Brady enjoys a belated Christmas with her sons. Lucas Horton and Philip Kiriakis gather with her for a rare family moment. The mood is warm at first. There is laughter and familiarity. Lucas teases Philip, keeping things light. Kate asks questions and takes in having both her sons nearby.

However, underlying tension lingers. Philip’s worries about Titan remain unresolved. His personal life may also come under scrutiny. Kate pays close attention to Philip’s choices. Lucas notices the dynamics and reacts accordingly.

The celebration highlights family bonds while hinting that business and romance issues could soon disrupt the calm.

Alex promises to protect Stephanie

Stephanie Johnson continues to deal with fear from the stalker situation. The threat remains serious. Alex Kiriakis makes it clear that he wants to keep her safe. He reassures Stephanie and stays close. The two share private time together, away from outside distractions.

Their scenes mix romance with concern. Alex’s protective instincts are front and center. At the same time, the danger has not passed. The stalker wants Alex out of the way.

That reality adds tension beneath their moments alone. Stephanie appreciates Alex’s support. The situation remains unresolved. The risk still looms as their relationship deepens.

Steve and Kayla close out Christmas together

Steve Johnson and Kayla Johnson find a creative way to say goodbye to Christmas. The focus is on togetherness. They enjoy lighter, post-holiday moments. The stress of recent events fades briefly.

Romance and warmth take center stage. Their scenes balance emotional stability with quiet joy. Steve and Kayla later leave Stephanie and Alex alone, trusting that things are under control.

Their role shifts to supportive parents and partners. The holiday ending reflects comfort rather than drama. Even so, the larger dangers in Salem remain close by. Their calm moments serve as a contrast to the tension facing others.

Rafe delivers difficult news to Gabi

Rafe Hernandez sits down with Gabi Hernandez to share troubling information. The news is serious. It immediately affects Gabi emotionally. Rafe speaks carefully, knowing the impact it will have.

While details remain limited, the update connects to ongoing family concerns. Gabi listens and reacts strongly. The conversation leaves her shaken. She may later turn to Philip for comfort. The moment reinforces Rafe’s role as both protector and messenger.

It also highlights how quickly circumstances can change. Gabi’s personal and professional life continues to collide. The fallout from this news is likely far from over.

Catch Days of Our Lives on Peacock.