Days of Our Lives: 3 major developments to expect this week (December 29, 2025 to January 2, 2026)

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of December 29, 2025, to January 2, 2026, reveal a period of high emotion and major transitions. Next week's episodes of Days of Our Lives will have three big changes that will affect a lot of important families. Javi and Leo are finally going to get married on New Year's Eve, with Marlena as the officiant. Tony and Anna DiMera, on the other hand, are finally together again after being apart for months. The DiMera family also has to make a tough decision about a loved one who is on life support.

Jack and Jennifer come back to town to help their family during a custody battle. Now that the new year starts, the community is looking to the future.

What happens in the upcoming episode of Days of Our Lives from December 29, 2025 to January 2, 2026?

On Monday, December 29, Rafe informs Gabi of her dire situation, starting the week. Steve and Kayla privately say goodbye to Christmas and look forward to 2026. Alex and Stephanie finally get time to talk about their future. Marlena turns to Roman for comfort after recent emotional stressors. For family bonding, Kate spends holidays with Lucas and Philip. Johnny shares a growing fear with Chanel on Tuesday that could affect their marriage. This forces Salem residents to face their pasts to build their futures for a week.

Javi and Leo celebrate a New Year’s Eve wedding

The wedding of Javi and Leo is one of the main events of the week. As the year comes to an end, the Hernandez family spends a lot of time getting ready for the event. Leo goes to see Marlena on Thursday and asks her to help him with something important he has to do at the ceremony. On Friday, January 2, the two men get together with their friends and family to make their wedding official. For the couple, the wedding is a happy beginning to 2026. Gabi, Rafe, and Ari are all there to support Javi as he gives his life to Leo. Even though there was drama before, the wedding ceremony seems to be going well as the town celebrates the marriage of these two beautiful souls.

Tony and Anna share a joyous reunion

Tony and Anna reunite on Tuesday, December 30. It's another major event. After Tony's mysterious disappearance and time in the family crypt, the couple has been apart for years. They reunite and declare their love in a touching meeting. This reunion brings the DiMera family a rare moment of joy amid their ongoing conflict. Anna is glad her husband is back as they prepare for New Year's. Their return to the mansion alters family harmony. In the old year, the couple wants to move on from the trauma of the past few months.

The DiMera family faces a fatal decision

On Wednesday, December 31, the week takes a sad turn because Kristen has to make a hard decision. After what happened in the crypt, Peter Blake is now on life support. His condition is very bad. Kristen and EJ need to talk about their choices and make a decision about continuing medical intervention. The DiMera brothers are thinking about what to do next for their sibling, but this life-or-death choice is not easy for them.

As Peter's family comes to terms with the fact that he might not get better, the hospital becomes more tense. While everyone else in Salem gets ready to ring in 2026, the DiMera family is stuck in grief and making impossible decisions about their survival and family legacy.

Days of Our Lives episodes are available to stream on Peacock.