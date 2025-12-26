Days of Our Lives spoilers for the next week from December 29, 2025 to January 2, 2026

A still from Days of Our Lives (Image via Youtube / Days of Our Lives)

As the holiday time ends in Salem, the next week on Days of Our Lives promises a mix of love, trouble, and surprises you don't expect. Fans can look for emotional meetings, angry fights, and sweet moments as people deal with personal problems. From holiday goodbyes to getting ready for weddings, there is a lot keeping the people of Salem busy.

Love is everywhere as Javi and Leo’s wedding gets close, but the road to a happy ending is full of changes.

Friendships will be tested, secrets might come out, and well-known faces will help out when least expected.

Whether it is thinking about the holidays, making hard choices, or shaping news, the new year starts with lots of fun for viewers.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episodes set to release from December 29, 2025, to January 2, 2026

Monday, December 29: Holiday reflections

Rafe is faced with the hard job of telling some bad news to Gabi, while Steve and Kayla find a special way to say goodbye to the holiday time. Alex and Stephanie enjoy some time alone that they really needed, giving their love a chance to get stronger.

Meanwhile, Marlena finds comfort in a familiar person, Roman, and Kate enjoys the holiday with Lucas and Philip.

Tuesday, December 30: Reunions and revelations

Johnny’s growing worry leads him to tell his secrets to his wife, setting the scene for a talk full of emotional exchange. Tony is happily back together with Anna, bringing back their old connection.

Javi asks Leo for answers about what will happen with them, and Gwen comes up with a plan that she really wants to tell EJ. Kate and Xander work together, but the outcome might be hard to guess.

Wednesday, December 31: New Year’s eve decisions

Kristen faces a hard choice that could lead to chaos. Melinda and Belle come together to make an important deal, while the DiMera brothers think about their choices carefully for the coming year.

Trouble grows as Cat and Chad run into each other, creating uncomfortable moments. As New Year’s Eve parties happen, Rachel and Sophia get visitors they didn't expect that add mystery to the evening.

Thursday, January 1: A wedding in the making

Chanel struggles with resentment toward her husband, and Gabi and Gwen find themselves becoming friends in a surprising way. The Hernandez family starts the preparations for the wedding of Leo and Javi.

Meanwhile, Leo asks Marlena for help, suggesting that she might have a special job to do during the wedding ceremony. Emotions grow strong as wedding plans and personal ideologies crash together on this first day of 2026.

Friday, January 2: Happily ever after?

The week on Days of Our Lives reaches its big finish with Javi and Leo finally getting married while being surrounded by all their friends and family, marking a very happy and joyful start to the year 2026.

Gwen’s increasingly annoyed feelings threaten to cause new trouble, while Kayla surprises Steve in many different ways that absolutely no one saw coming.

Alex gives Stephanie a truly special and meaningful gift, making sure that the end of the week is just as sweet and heartwarming as it is eventful.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock.