What happened on Days of Our Lives today? Recap for December 25, 2025

Days of Our Lives streams on Peacock (Image via YouTube/ Days of Our Lives)

The December 25, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives unfolds against a quiet but emotionally heavy Christmas in Salem. Much of the action takes place at Salem Hospital, where loved ones gather as Theo remains unconscious, keeping hope and fear tightly intertwined. Kristen faces the weight of her decisions while reconnecting with Rachel, whose return brings comfort but also raises serious questions about the future.

Brady struggles with honesty, guilt, and protecting his daughter as difficult truths begin to surface. Elsewhere, Chad makes a firm decision about his personal life, choosing his children over his relationship with Cat.

Familiar traditions continue, including the annual Christmas story reading, though the moment carries irony and tension rather than peace.

By the end of the episode, unresolved conflicts, emotional revelations, and lingering medical concerns make it clear that Salem’s Christmas calm is temporary, with major consequences still to come.

Everything that happened on Days of Our Lives on December 25, 2025

In Thursday's Days of Our Lives, at the DiMera townhouse, Johnny gets calls from Theo’s friends. He updates them on Theo’s condition. The family prepares to head to the hospital to spend Christmas together.

At Salem Hospital, EJ and Chad return after cleaning up. They check on Theo and Kristen. Theo remains unconscious.

Kristen is recovering physically. EJ and Chad discuss Peter’s condition and whether to keep him on life support. They agree it is too much to ask Kristen to decide right now.

The conversation shifts to Chad’s children. A snowstorm keeps them stranded in Boston. EJ wonders if Jennifer will continue the custody fight once they return.

Chad says they will find out soon. Sarah checks on Kristen. She says Kristen should recover well physically.

Sarah calls Kristen a hero for saving her family. Kristen insists Peter is also her family. She asks Sarah to try to pass a message to Rachel, who is at Bayview.

Paulina and Abe sit by Theo’s bedside. Theo does not wake up. Paulina talks about the big Christmas meal waiting for him at home. She steps out to take a call. Abe stays behind and reflects on past moments by Theo’s bedside. He quietly asks for a miracle.

Brady runs into Sarah in the hallway. He asks about Kristen. Sarah says Kristen is physically stable but emotionally shaken. They discuss Rachel being at Bayview.

Brady admits he has not told Rachel about Kristen yet. He plans to see Rachel later, but wants to speak to Kristen first.

Brady visits Kristen. She confronts him about sending Rachel to Bayview. Brady explains he did not realize how serious things were.

Kristen admits she chose to protect Rachel, even if it meant being blamed. Brady says he loves his daughter and feels both anger and gratitude toward Kristen.

Johnny arrives with Chanel and Trey. Chanel takes the baby to give Johnny time alone with EJ. Johnny tells EJ he is glad he survived.

EJ mentions Johnny running DiMera temporarily. Johnny says it only lasts until Theo recovers. They exchange Christmas wishes but do not hug.

Chanel later runs into Sarah. She says she is trying to stay positive while waiting for medical results.

At Bayview, Marlena surprises Rachel with a Christmas visit. Rachel is happy to see her. Marlena promises more time together and hints at a special gift.

Rachel later gets a day pass and returns home for Christmas. She runs into Sarah with Marlena. Rachel apologizes for what she did. Sarah reassures her that they are okay. Rachel slowly relaxes.

Back in Kristen’s room, she worries about Rachel. Brady tells her Rachel is making progress. He says Rachel knows Kristen went to prison for her. Kristen refuses to change her story and plans to return to Statesville.

Sarah pulls Brady aside. When they return, Brady reunites with Rachel. Marlena explains she arranged the day pass. Brady thanks her. He later surprises Kristen by bringing Rachel to her room. Mother and daughter reunite emotionally.

Chad runs into Cat in Horton Square. They talk about the crypt ordeal. Chad says he cannot risk losing his children. He ends their relationship. Cat understands and leaves.

Cat later visits EJ at the hospital. They share a warm moment. Chad walks in and sees them together.

Rachel later tells Kristen she never meant for her to go to prison. Kristen says she would make the same choice again. Rachel promises to get better now that she is home.

EJ hosts the annual Christmas gathering and reads the Christmas story. Family and friends gather around the tree. Theo still does not wake up.

Sarah receives test results. She quietly pulls Chanel aside. In the final moments, Chanel reveals she is pregnant. She smiles and hugs Johnny. Johnny looks worried as the episode ends.

Catch Days of Our Lives on Peacock.