Days of Our Lives spoilers for next 2 weeks (December 26, 2025 to January 2, 2026): What to expect, major developments, and more

Chanel, Kristen and EJ from Days of Our Lives [Custom cover edited by Primetimer. Original Images © Peacock]

Problem resolutions bring in more chaos on Days of Our Lives in the upcoming storyline after the captive DiMera clan is rescued and reunites with their families. While Johnny steps in to save the DiMera’s company, he has a surprise waiting for him at home. The investigation into the remains in the crypt is slated to bring forth information on Stefan and Dmitri. This may coincide with Javi and Leo’s upcoming wedding. Meanwhile, Rachel will want to meet her mother, knowing that she is alright.

The past few weeks on Days of Our Lives focused on the hostage situation as the DiMera clan found themselves inside the family’s crypt. While Kate convinced Johnny to step in as the DiMera CEO, she also informed someone, possibly Philip, to take advantage of the situation. Meanwhile, the last entrant into the crypt was Peter as Cat, Leo, and the groundskeeper arrived at the same conclusion that there was something weird going on in the DiMera crypt.

A series of reunions and accusations followed inside the crypt as Peter blamed EJ and Kristen blamed Peter. After hitting and hurting Theo, Peter accepted that he was the mastermind behind the kidnappings and wanted to claim his rightful heirloom in the family assets by eliminating them. Kristen hit her brother with an old bone and helped them escape just when Rafe and Jada arrived at the DiMera mansion.

Elsewhere, Steve found Stephanie’s stalker worrisome and positioned himself as her shadow. Meanwhile, Salem saw the return of some characters for the upcoming festivities on the long-running Peacock soap.

Days of Our Lives: information on missing DiMera branches

Recently, the Days of Our Lives fans saw the return of Peter Blake, Kristen’s biological brother and Stefano’s adoptive son. While his return as a villain trying to wipe out most of his siblings was shocking, he claimed to have gotten the idea from Vivian, who buried Stefan. As Rafe and Jada investigate Stefan and Dmitri, they are likely to reach out to Vivian.

While the tests on the old bones from the crypt may give the identity of the body buried there, that will likely not be Stefan. As such, Vivian may send Rafe some other evidence about Stefan’s sad end, to keep the authorities from looking into the latter. Since Vivian is capable of churning out fake proofs, she may prove Stefan dead when he might be alive.

The soap’s spoilers suggest that neither Stefan nor Dmitri is dead. While Vivian may convince Rafe about Stefan’s demise, Dmitri is slated to return to town soon. In the meantime, Rafe will complete the duty of informing Gabi about Stefan’s official death. This will likely disturb Gabi, but she may try to move on to designing Gwen’s gown on behalf of Gabi Chic.

Meanwhile, Dr. Rolf’s mysterious experiment on the body that EJ apologised to, is yet to hang as a secret on the soap. Whether Leo or Cat finds any information on it remains to be seen.

Days of Our Lives: Javi and Leo’s wedding will have twists

So far, Javi and Leo have proved to be a loving and committed pair. This expectedly calls for wedding bells. The couple is slated to tie the knot around the New Year. Along with other guests, Gwen is expecting to get an invitation and may wear the new gown designed by Gabi.

However, the Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest that Dmitri will likely arrive in town around that time. This will create some drama in the wedding as Leo will be shocked to find Dmitri while he has Javi on his side. Although their feelings may not be shaken, Javi may wonder whether Leo has been totally honest with him about his past.

Days of Our Lives: Rachel’s daring plan to meet Kristen

Recently, Marlena and Brady made up, and the psychologist grandmother visited Rachel in Bayview. The latter was relieved to learn that her mother was rescued and is getting better at the hospital. As such, she would ask to meet Kristen. However, Marlena may try to reason with her about Kristen’s hospitalization and her return to prison.

The Days of Our Lives spoilers hint at Rachel’s desperation to see her mother. She may obsess over wanting to escape Bayview to meet Kristen. As such, she may try to put Sophia’s previous hoax into play. She may try to trick the matron into believing she is asleep in her cot while she steps out. Whether Sophia helps her run out and visit Kristen remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, Kristen wants to get back into prison and complete her sentence on behalf of her daughter. As such, she may be shocked to see Rachel escape Bayview to visit her. She will not encourage Rachel and may even chastise her.

Days of Our Lives: Chanel has troubling news for Johnny

Recently, Chanel had some tests run on her that suggested that her parameters were not normal. As such, Chanel worried that her cancer had returned and mourned for it. However, that may not be the complete story.

The soap’s spoilers suggest that after getting all test results, Sarah may inform Chanel about her pregnancy. While wanting to feel delight over her feat, Chanel may be too worried about her situation. For one, her last pregnancy failed due to cancer-related complications. As such, whether that will affect her present situation remains to be seen.

On the other hand, she and Johnny are already too tired caring for baby Trey. As such, she will worry about having to carry a pregnancy on top of that. Johnny may also wonder about her stamina and health when she gives him the news in the coming days.

Stay tuned to Days of Our Lives to catch the drama as the storyline inches towards the upcoming storm in Salem.