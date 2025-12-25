Can’t solve Wordle today? Easy hints and the final answer for Puzzle #1650 on December 25

The Wordle logo is being displayed on a smartphone in this photo illustration in Brussels, Belgium, on June 1, 2024. (Photo by Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

​If you opened Wordle on Christmas morning and felt stuck, you’re not alone. Today’s puzzle looks simple at first, but it quietly tests your patience.

The good news is that you don’t need fancy tricks to solve it. You just need a few clear hints and a calm head.

Let’s break today’s Wordle down in the easiest way possible.

What is Wordle, in simple words?

Wordle is a daily word game where you guess one five-letter word. You get six chances. After every guess, the game gives you clues using colors.

Green means the letter is correct and in the right place.

Yellow means the letter is in the word but in the wrong spot.

Grey means the letter is not in the word at all.

The game was made by Josh Wardle and later bought by The New York Times. Many people play it every morning, just like checking the news or having tea.

You can play it for free, but if you want to save your streak and stats, you need a subscription.

Easy hints for today’s Wordle (December 25)

If you want to solve the puzzle without jumping straight to the answer, start here.

First, today’s word is a noun. It is not an action word.

Second, the word is connected to light.

Third, there is only one vowel in today’s answer.

Fourth, there are no repeated letters, which rules out many common guesses.

The vowel used today is I.

The word starts with the letter P.

These clues already narrow things down a lot.

A clearer clue if you’re still stuck

Think about something you might have seen in school science class. It is often used to show how light breaks into different colors.

It is small, solid, and usually made of glass.

If rainbows came to your mind, you’re thinking in the right direction.

The Wordle answer for Puzzle #1650

If you’re done guessing and want to protect your streak, here’s the answer.

The Wordle answer for December 25, Puzzle #1650, is PRISM.

Why today’s Wordle felt tricky

Today’s Wordle wasn’t hard because of rare letters. It felt tricky because it used only one vowel and no repeated letters. Many players start with words full of vowels, which didn’t help much today.

Once you focus on light-related words and remember the single vowel clue, PRISM becomes much easier to spot.