Can’t solve Wordle today? Easy hints and the final answer for Wordle #1649 on December 24

Stuck on today’s Wordle and finding yourself staring at the screen in frustration? Don’t worry, it happens to all of us.

Today’s Wordle, on December 24, is one of these quiet, sneaky words that looks deceivingly easy, and then blows up in your guesses.

Now, let’s break it down, step by step.

A quick reminder: How Wordle works

Wordle is a daily word-based game that is quite straightforward. You have six chances to guess one five-letter word.

The colors of the boxes will change each time you make a new guess. Green means that the letter is right and is placed correctly.

Yellow means it's in the word but wrong spot. Gray means the letter is not in the word at all.

You can use any word you want. Many people like to have the same starter every day. Others like changing it. There is no right or wrong way to play.

Wordle was invented by Josh Wardle and later bought by The New York Times. Now, it is included in the daily routine of many just like tea, coffee, or checking messages.

Easy hints for today’s Wordle

If you want to solve it yourself, read these hints slowly. Stop when you feel ready.

First hint: today’s word can be used as both a noun and a verb.

Second hint: the word has something to do with winding or unwinding.

Third hint: there are two vowels, and they are the same vowel repeated.

Fourth hint: yes, today’s word has a double letter, which is why it feels tricky.

Fifth hint: the word starts with the letter S.

If you imagine thread, wire, or string neatly wrapped around something, you’re getting close.

One last clue before the answer

This word is something you might find in a sewing kit or workshop. It holds thread or wire in a tidy roll. You can also use this word to describe the act of winding it.

If that made sense, you probably already have the answer.

Today’s Wordle answer for December 24

The answer to Wordle #1649 is:

SPOOL

Why today’s Wordle felt confusing

“SPOOL” is a simple word, but the double O often throws people off.

Many common starter words don’t test repeated vowels, so it can take a few tries before things click.

Once you spot the S and L, the rest usually falls into place.