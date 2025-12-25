The iconic $5.5 million Home Alone house is all set to be restored in real life

Image: JioHotstar

The iconic Home Alone house is again gearing up to get its Christmassy vibe. Throughout the years, the house’s interiors have been altered as per the owner’s wishes, and recently, when the Home Alone house was listed for sale in May 2024, the comparative ‘’Then vs Now’’ images began to trend online, where people criticised how the look has been transformed into an aesthetically modernised interior. The house is now priced at $5.5 million, and the real owner, who is funding the restoration project, wishes to stay anonymous.

Following social media backlash, the current owner plans to renovate the house to match how it looked when the McCallister family lived there. According to Chicago NBC, Scott Price will handle the renovation and is determined to restore the nostalgic appearance. He told the publication,

‘’Our vision is to bring back the warmth and just the love from the movie. There was so many great colors and it just made you feel like family and like home and we want to bring that magic back," Price said.

The Winketta house is getting its 1990s look back, but it’s not yet clear when the renovation will be finished. Online reports say the house now has a restoration sign, which means Scott Price has already started work to bring back its charm.

Home Alone house is set to get back its ‘90s look

Situated at 671 Lincoln Avenue, Winnetka, the Home Alone house is treasured by many for the quintessential Christmas ambiance it exudes on screen. People feel nostalgic about its 1990s look with wall posters and green and red interiors, which disappeared when photos of the house started circulating online. The previous owners removed its vintage look and gave it a plain appearance, covering the walls with gray or white paint and adding very modern furniture that is trendy in 2025.

However, in reality, the makers didn’t even use the house’s interiors to film indoor scenes; instead, a nearby school gym was used for its indoor settings. They built a soundstage that matched the house’s rooms and interiors, as the whole crew couldn't fit in the home for shooting. Moreover, there was a lot of chaotic stuff led by the protagonist Kevin, played by Macaulay Culkin, and this is why the soundstages acted as a handy space. The Realtor reported that only a few areas of the house, such as the main staircase, attic, and part of the first-floor landing, were shown in the movie.

So, the interiors that fans were obsessed with were never actually part of the real Home Alone house. But now, it’s exciting because the real house will feature all the details that the film’s production team created on their soundstages.

What were the major changes seen in the ‘’now vs before’’ Home Alone house?

The festive colors shown in the film were replaced with pastel neutral shades.

The iconic staircase, where we see the burglars fall, originally has a vintage look with portraits on the wall and a Christmas tree next to it. In the renovated version of the house, the staircase was completely transformed into a white marble-like design.

Kevin’s chaotic room, with bright red and green colors and chrome wallpaper, was stripped down to plain white walls.

The green tiles on the kitchen floor were replaced with modern brown furniture and white flooring. All the small, chaotic elements (that were relevant in the film) were removed, giving the house a clean, refurbished look.

But now, all of this will return, thanks to the real owners, who are also fans of the Home Alone franchise. Price shared their thoughts, saying,