“Dark Christmas and kind of an emotional New Year” - The Duffer brothers warn fans for twists and shocking developments ahead in Stranger Things 5

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 14: Ross Duffer and Matt Duffer aka The Duffer Brothers attend the press night after party for "Stranger Things: The First Shadow" at The Waldorf Hilton on December 14, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)

It's Christmas Day and it's also the much-anticipated release of Stranger Things 5 Volume 2. Three new episodes from the fifth and final season of the hit Netflix series are coming out tonight and there are dark times ahead for the fans of the sci-fi series.

Series co-creators Matt and Ross Duffer issued their warnings to fans about what's going to transpire once Volume 2 hits the streaming service. They promised a 'dark Christmas' for fans. In a CNN interview shared by AP Entertainment on X on December 22, the brothers were asked about what kind of holiday the fans should prepare for.

Ross Duffer said to "prepare for everything," because Stranger Things is a little bit joyful, funny, and scary. But Matt Duffer added a little more of a specific warning:

"A dark Christmas though, I would say."

Ross Duffer agreed and added:

"Yeah. That's right. Yeah, dark Christmas and kind of an emotional New Year's Eve."

Coming from the series co-creator themselves, fans should keep that in mind as they prepare to binge-watch the next Volume of the final season on Christmas Day.

The Duffer brothers previously teased big revelations in Stranger Things 5 Volume 2

Matt and Ross Duffer have left Stranger Things fans worldwide on the edge of their seats waiting for the next chapter with every teaser they've shared in interviews as of late.

Matt Duffer told Deadline late in November that Volume 2 will bring some revelations about existing questions in the story. He said:

"Especially as we get into Volume 2, we start to answer more and more why Will was kidnapped and how it ties with Holly and all of this. Everything sort of comes full circle."

Ross Duffer also shared his version of the teaser. He told the outlet that fans will have a good understanding of everything about the Upside Down "pretty early on" in Volume 2.

He added that the Upside Down is a "Volume 2 thing" and its reveal is something they have planned for the past 10 years.

The Duffer brothers also gave fans a terse warning early in December that Volume 2 is going to be darker and scarier. Ross Duffer took to his Instagram to share a preview of the three episodes coming on December 25 while also revealing their titles and directors.

He wrote that episode 5, Shock Jock, will pick up shortly after what happened in episode 4. He added that the episode is "far darker and far scarier." Frank Darabont directed episode 5.

Ross Duffer also called episode 6, Escape From Camazotz the "biggest episode" out of the three Volume 2 episodes. He added:

"The performances make us cry every time we watch it."

Shawn Levy is episode 6's director, who also worked with the Duffer brothers in directing episode 7, The Bridge. Ross Duffer warned fans that there's going to be a lot of emotion swirling in the penultimate episode, saying:

"Don't want to say too much, but aside from the finale, it's probably the most emotional chapter of the season."

They have also confirmed the runtimes for all remaining episodes. The three dropping on Christmas Day each run for over an hour - it's like watching three movies once the episodes arrive on Netflix.

Watch all three episodes of Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 only on Netflix on December 25 at 8:00 pm ET.