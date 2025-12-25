Pluribus season 1 soundtrack: List of all songs and music featured in the movie

Pluribus is a new original series streaming on Apple TV+. The show is created by Vince Gilligan, the name behind Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. Season 1 tells a strange and thoughtful sci-fi story, and music plays a big role in setting its mood.
Pluribus uses a mix of original background music and classic licensed songs. The sound feels calm, eerie, and sometimes retro. The goal is simple: help viewers feel the tension and mystery of the story without distracting from it.
Most of the original score is composed by Dave Porter, who also worked with Gilligan on past shows. His music focuses on slow builds, quiet sounds, and emotional beats. Some extra music pieces are also used in specific scenes.
Below is a clear and simple breakdown of every song and score highlight featured in Pluribus season 1, based on official soundtrack listings and trusted music trackers.
Episode 1 songs
Roadhouse Rendezvous – Tom Davis
Plays during an early scene that introduces the tone of the show.
The episode also features the opening score:
Pluribus Theme (Main Title Theme from ‘Pluribus’)– Dave Porter
Episode 2 songs
Sally’s Tomato – Jack Wilson
Destination Moon – Dinah Washington (1997 Remaster), heard during a plane sequence
Nobody Told Me (from ‘Pluribus’) – Murat Evgin, played during the end credits
Heartbreak Saved My Life – artist not officially listed
Episode 3 songs
Cogito – Akusmi, used during a quiet thinking moment
The Sweetest Taboo – Sade, heard during shopping and hospital scenes
This episode leans more into licensed music than others.
Episodes 4 to 9 songs
For later episodes, there are no fully confirmed episode-by-episode song lists from primary trackers. Most scenes rely on background score rather than well-known songs.
Some licensed tracks that appear across later episodes include:
Dancing Folk: I – Karenza Peacock
The Time of My Life – Manu Lopez
That’s the Way of the World – Sherry Winston
Genie in a Bottle – Christina Aguilera
No Diggity – Blackstreet
When licensed songs are not used, the show returns to Dave Porter’s score tracks, such as:
600 Light Years Away
As Humans Do
Swabbing & Stacking
The full original score is available as Pluribus: Volume 1, a 23-track album composed by Dave Porter. It includes ambient music used across all episodes. The album is available to stream on Apple Music and Spotify, along with user-made playlists that mix the score with licensed songs.
The Pluribus season 1 soundtrack is not loud or flashy. Instead, it stays quiet, slow, and emotional. The music supports the story rather than leading it. Fans of retro sounds and soft sci-fi scores will enjoy how the songs and score blend into the show’s world.
As more official soundtrack updates arrive, playlists may expand. For now, season 1 offers a calm but powerful music experience that fits the show’s thoughtful sci-fi tone.
TOPICS: Pluribus season 1, Pluribus, Apple TV