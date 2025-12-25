Pluribus season 1 soundtrack: List of all songs and music featured in the movie

(Custom cover edited by Primetimer, Original Image from Youtube)

Pluribus is a new original series streaming on Apple TV+. The show is created by Vince Gilligan, the name behind Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. Season 1 tells a strange and thoughtful sci-fi story, and music plays a big role in setting its mood.

Pluribus uses a mix of original background music and classic licensed songs. The sound feels calm, eerie, and sometimes retro. The goal is simple: help viewers feel the tension and mystery of the story without distracting from it.

Most of the original score is composed by Dave Porter, who also worked with Gilligan on past shows. His music focuses on slow builds, quiet sounds, and emotional beats. Some extra music pieces are also used in specific scenes.

Below is a clear and simple breakdown of every song and score highlight featured in Pluribus season 1, based on official soundtrack listings and trusted music trackers.

Every song featured in Pluribus season 1, explored

Episode 1 songs

Roadhouse Rendezvous – Tom Davis

Plays during an early scene that introduces the tone of the show.

The episode also features the opening score:

Pluribus Theme (Main Title Theme from ‘Pluribus’)– Dave Porter

Episode 2 songs

Sally’s Tomato – Jack Wilson

Destination Moon – Dinah Washington (1997 Remaster), heard during a plane sequence

Nobody Told Me (from ‘Pluribus’) – Murat Evgin, played during the end credits

Heartbreak Saved My Life – artist not officially listed

Episode 3 songs

Cogito – Akusmi, used during a quiet thinking moment

The Sweetest Taboo – Sade, heard during shopping and hospital scenes

This episode leans more into licensed music than others.

Episodes 4 to 9 songs

For later episodes, there are no fully confirmed episode-by-episode song lists from primary trackers. Most scenes rely on background score rather than well-known songs.

Some licensed tracks that appear across later episodes include:

Dancing Folk: I – Karenza Peacock

The Time of My Life – Manu Lopez

That’s the Way of the World – Sherry Winston

Genie in a Bottle – Christina Aguilera

No Diggity – Blackstreet

When licensed songs are not used, the show returns to Dave Porter’s score tracks, such as:

600 Light Years Away

As Humans Do

Swabbing & Stacking

Full Pluribus season 1 score availability

The full original score is available as Pluribus: Volume 1, a 23-track album composed by Dave Porter. It includes ambient music used across all episodes. The album is available to stream on Apple Music and Spotify, along with user-made playlists that mix the score with licensed songs.

What to expect from the Pluribus soundtrack

The Pluribus season 1 soundtrack is not loud or flashy. Instead, it stays quiet, slow, and emotional. The music supports the story rather than leading it. Fans of retro sounds and soft sci-fi scores will enjoy how the songs and score blend into the show’s world.

As more official soundtrack updates arrive, playlists may expand. For now, season 1 offers a calm but powerful music experience that fits the show’s thoughtful sci-fi tone.

Stay tuned for more updates.