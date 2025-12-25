Why is there no new episode of General Hospital today (December 25, 2025)? Details explained

General Hospital airs on ABC and Hulu (Image via YouTube/ General Hospital)

Fans tuning in for their usual dose of General Hospital will notice that there is no new episode airing today, Thursday, December 25, 2025. This scheduling change is not unusual and happens almost every year on Christmas Day. ABC has chosen to preempt the long-running soap in favor of special holiday sports programming.

During General Hospital’s regular afternoon time slot, the network is airing live NBA basketball coverage instead. As a result, Port Charles takes a brief pause after a new episode aired on Christmas Eve. The good news for viewers is that the interruption is short-lived.

ABC is set to resume brand-new episodes of General Hospital on Friday, December 26, 2025, in its usual 1 p.m. Central Time slot, with holiday drama continuing the very next day.

General Hospital is preempted on December 25, 2025

General Hospital will not air a new episode on Thursday, December 25, 2025. The long-running ABC soap has been preempted due to Christmas Day programming. This type of interruption is common and happens nearly every year during major holidays.

According to TV Guide, ABC is using General Hospital’s usual afternoon time slot to air live NBA basketball. Sports coverage will take over the schedule for the day. At approximately 1 p.m. Central Time, ABC will show the end of the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks game. Shortly after, around 1:30 p.m. Central Time, live coverage of the San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder game will begin.

Because of this change, there will be no visit to Port Charles on Christmas Day. However, fans did get a holiday-themed episode on Christmas Eve. That episode helped keep the storylines moving before the brief pause.

The break will not last long. ABC has confirmed that General Hospital will return with a brand-new episode on Friday, December 26, 2025. The show will air in its regular 1 p.m. Central Time slot. Viewers can expect ongoing holiday fallout and fresh drama when the series resumes.

What to expect from General Hospital when it returns

When General Hospital returns with a new episode on Friday, December 26, 2025, the focus will shift back to unfolding holiday drama in Port Charles. Several storylines will move forward after the Christmas Day preemption.

Michael Corinthos will revisit a mysterious phone call. The meaning behind it will begin to take shape. Questions about who was contacted and why will create new uncertainty. Michael’s actions may affect more than one family. This development will set up future fallout.

Willow Cain will focus on Scout Quartermaine. She will push for Scout to have meaningful family time during the holidays. Drew Cain will hold the final say. Willow will try to soften his stance. Her efforts may bring friction, especially where Alexis, Molly, and Kristina are concerned.

Alexis Davis will continue to struggle emotionally. Being separated from Scout will weigh heavily on her. Molly will step in with a suggestion meant to help Alexis cope. This moment will highlight the bond between mother and daughter.

Tracy Quartermaine will reflect on loss. Memories of Monica will surface. Tracy’s grief will add a quieter but emotional layer to the episode. Her conversation with Michael will also move another storyline forward.

Sonny Corinthos will stay in the holiday spirit. He will deliver gifts and offer support to Laura Collins. Their interaction will reinforce Sonny’s role as a protector. Laura will attempt to keep her anger toward Jenz Sidwell from ruining the holiday. Kevin Collins will notice her effort and offer reassurance.

At Wyndemere, tension will rise. Jenz Sidwell will host a party that draws several players into the same space. Ava Jerome will stake her claim. Lucy Coe will feel threatened. Their rivalry will intensify as both women circle Sidwell. Jordan will observe something important, hinting that consequences may follow.

Elsewhere, Sonny and Ned Quartermaine will share a quiet moment. Their conversation will center on timing and decision-making. This will tie into a surprise meant for Gio. The episode will balance holiday warmth with brewing conflict. New complications will be set in motion as the season continues.

Catch General Hospital on ABC.