The Testament of Ann Lee cast: Every character featured in the history-drama and the actors behind them

Directed by Mona Fastvold, The Testament of Ann Lee is now released in theatres on December 25, 2025, distributed by Searchlight Pictures. It's a historical drama that tells the story of Ann Lee, played by Amanda Seyfried, who stands at the centre of the Shaker movement founded in the 18th century. In the search for spiritual freedom, the film leads the characters to explore faith, loss, and rebellion. Further, it gives rise to a radical Christian group known for its emphasis on celibacy, gender equality, communal living, and expressive worship through song and dance.

It is a historical musical drama film. It was nominated for the Golden Lion after its world premiere at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival. The film is now playing in select theatres in the United States, and will be released in the UK on February 20, 2026.

Ann Lee’s journey in the film begins in Manchester, England, where she has a difficult time dealing with poverty, a marriage without emotional connection, and even the tragic loss of her children. Soon after, her identity is defined by spiritual visions and physical expressions of worship, initially led by the Wardleys. Her followers began to believe she carried a divine message and spiritual authority equal to that of Christ.

As Ann’s influence grows, so does resistance from society and religious leaders. They do face imprisonment but manage to escape and migrate to America, where she emerges fully as “Mother Ann,” hoping to build a new life based on equality, shared labour, and spiritual purity.

Cast and characters of The Testament of Ann Lee

Amanda Seyfried as Ann Lee

Before the film was released, Amanda received Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice Award nominations for her role in The Testament of Ann Lee. She played the part with strong authenticity, staying true to the time period. Amanda brought Ann Lee to life on screen, who was the founder of the Shaker Movement and as a spiritual leader, Ann Lee was seen by her followers as a ‘Christ-like figure’ because of her visions and teachings.

Lewis Pullman as William Lee

William Lee is Ann’s dearest brother, played by Top Gun: Maverick star Lewis Pullman. Throughout the film, he stars as a supporting actor who helps Ann spread Shaker beliefs and stands by her during persecution.

Thomasin McKenzie as Mary Partington

Ann’s young and devoted follower, Mary, played by Thomasin, represents the emotional and spiritual pull of Ann’s teachings. She also acts as the film’s narrator, showing how ordinary people found hope and purpose in the Shaker way of life.

Stacy Martin as Jane Wardley

Reprising the role of a historical figure from the 18th century, Stacy plays Jane, who introduces Ann to intense forms of worship and religious expression that later become central to Shaker practices.

Christopher Abbott as Abraham Standerin

He plays Ann’s husband, whose relationship with her is filled with tension, misunderstanding and struggles to accept Ann’s rejection of traditional marriage.

Tim Blake Nelson as Pastor Reuben Wright

He views Ann and her followers as a threat to social and church order. Tim stars as Pastor in The Testament of Ann Lee, who holds religious authority and opposes Ann’s new movement.

Other supporting characters in The Testament of Ann Lee