Ryan Seacrest celebrates ‘cheesy’ birthday with Vanna White on Wheel of Fortune set

Ryan Seacrest (Image via Getty)

Ryan Seacrest celebrated his birthday on the sets of Wheel of Fortune with co-host Vanna White and Maggie Sajak.

He shared a post on his Instagram on December 24, 2025, stating:

“A very cheesy way to celebrate. Thank you for all the birthday wishes!”

The post featured a video where he is dancing with Vanna White and Maggie, saying:

“Fondue, Fondue, wooh, wooh, wooh.”

He also shared a behind-the-scenes look at the episode, the tradition of gifting him cheese on his birthday.

The clip was uploaded on the Wheel of Fortune Instagram page on December 25, 2025.

Maggie wished Ryan a happy birthday and asked:

“Happy Birthday, Ryan! Do you usually do this on Christmas Day or Christmas Eve, your actual birthday?”

With this, she meant dipping into the pot full of cheese fondue.

Ryan explained:

“Christmas Eve, which is my birthday. When I was like 8 or 9, I don’t know, in the movies or something. And I said, You know what I want for my birthday? Fondue. And my parents got one of these pots, and we melted the cheese, and every year, since year, since I have been 8 or 9 years old, we’ve done it Christmas eve.”



Ryan Seacrest celebrated his 51st birthday by having cheese Fondue on the sets of Wheel of Fortune

In the behind-the-scenes clip from Wheel of Fortune, Maggie Sajak called “adult Ryan” similar to “Baby Ryan.”

She said:

“I love that baby Ryan is similar to adult Ryan.”

Ryan humourously replied:

“I was the same size back then.”

Ryan then shared some tips about eating cheese fondue.

He stated:

“ So, everybody gets a fork, right? So, you sit around a table, every family member has a fork. Remember the color on the back right. So, yours is going to be pink. It’s melted… different cheeses inside.”

When Maggie asks more about the best cheese for the fondue.

Ryan says:

“Gruyere, Emmental. I like Parmesan in there too. Kirsch makes it nice as well with a little flavor.”

Ryan continued explaining how cheese will make one “sweat.”

He stated:

“And then the cheese is so strong, you’ll start to sweat…Yeah? Well, it’s coming.”

Ryan also talks about how the tradition is a “family thing.”

He said:

“And it’s a family thing. You just sort of fight for your fork and everybody has a good laugh.”

Maggie then goes to ask Vanna if she has ever done that.

White replies:

“I don’t.”

Ryan then remarks:

“Well, you will now!”

The cheese fondue also made an appearance at the end of the episode.

At the end of the episode, Vanna White and Ryan Seacrest appeared with a fondue pot.

Vanna states:

“It’s Christmas Eve, and you told me last year that every year, you and your family celebrate by having fondue.”

Ryan replied:

“Yes, we do.”

She continued saying:

“ I wanted to share fondue with you here as a part of the Wheel of Fortune family, which you are. So, here you are.”

Ryan excitedly dug in and remarked:

“ All right. Let’s do this. So, it’s warm cheese in here, all melted down. And this is the pot we have this with. So, grab a piece of bread. I am going to grab a tomato. It’s so good with the tomato. This is so nice.”

He continued raving:

“ I am going to do this again after the show. Vanna, thank you. Mom! I am coming home for this.”

