Alix Earle opens up about Dancing With the Stars glam, grounding rituals, and confidence

Alix Earle (Image via Getty)



Dancing With the Stars brought a demanding schedule for Alix Earle, with long rehearsal days and live performances each week. During her time on the show, Earle balanced training, glam, and on-camera pressure while sharing parts of the process publicly.

In a conversation with PopSugar, she discussed how she prepared for show days, how decisions around hair and makeup were made, and how she stayed grounded backstage.

She also reflected on handling emotions on live TV and how the experience shaped how she approaches her work now.

Earle described early mornings that started with washing off spray tan, washing her hair, and moving straight into hair and makeup. She worked closely with her glam team and her dance partner to make sure looks were practical for movement.

Outside of glam, she leaned on small rituals before going live and recovery routines after rehearsals. She also spoke about the role of family and friends during moments of doubt.

The experience, she said, influenced her confidence and future plans, including an interest in sharing more fitness and wellness content.

Glam schedule and backstage rituals in Dancing With the Stars

On show days, Earle said her routine started early. “Glam started for me at 5:30 in the morning,” she explained, noting that she washed off her spray tan and washed her hair before heading into hair and makeup at 7:00 a.m.

Touch-ups continued throughout the day until shortly before the live broadcast. She said the process changed week to week depending on the dance and costume.

Earle chose many of her looks by pulling references from Pinterest and working with the glam team to execute them. She also ran ideas by her dance partner, Val, who helped adjust styles to make them workable on the dance floor.



“That’s not something you can really dance with,” she recalled him saying when a look needed changes.



Before going live, Earle relied on brief grounding moments backstage. She shared that she and Val would hold hands and pause together. “We’d reinforce that we were good, great, and ready to go out there,” she said.

She also mentioned breath work and a simple mindset shift. “We’re just on a floating rock, and nothing matters,” she said, explaining how that thought helped ease nerves before performing.

Emotions, support, and takeaways from the Dancing With the Stars season

Earle spoke openly about experiencing strong emotions during the season and allowing them to be visible on camera. She said there were moments when she cried during live shows and initially felt unsure about that response.



Over time, she said she learned to accept it. “I try to let myself feel whatever I’m authentically feeling in the moment and not hide it,” she said.



After long rehearsal days, she leaned on recovery routines, including Epsom salt baths and full self-care nights as a way to reset. She also emphasized the importance of her support system. Friends and family attended shows and rehearsals and helped her through periods of self-doubt. She said their presence made it easier to keep going on difficult days.

Looking back, Earle said the experience changed how she sees herself on camera and influenced what she wants to share next. She noted an interest in bringing more fitness and wellness content into her work. She also described a broader lesson from the show.

“That you can do anything if you put your mind to it,” she said, adding that the season encouraged her to try things she once thought were out of reach.

Stay tuned for more updates.