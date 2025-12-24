Demi Engemann weighs her future after a polarizing season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

Demi Engemann (Image via Instagram/@demilucymay)

Demi Engemann has entered a period of decision-making following a turbulent third season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, a run that placed the 31-year-old at the center of multiple conflicts and left both castmates and viewers divided.

After a fall defined by on-screen confrontations and off-screen scrutiny, Engemann has acknowledged that her next step on the Hulu series is undecided and under careful consideration.

Season 3 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives documented Engemann’s clashes within MomTok, including unresolved fallout tied to Vanderpump Villa and a tense exchange at her Halloween party involving Chase McWhorter.

The season culminated in a reunion episode that showed Engemann holding firm on some disputes while conceding that accountability was necessary in others. The unresolved nature of those conversations fueled speculation about whether she would continue with The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

Addressing that uncertainty directly in an interview with PEOPLE, Engemann said,



“It’s a big decision, and I don’t take it lightly.”



She confirmed that discussions about her future have taken place and that her status with the show remains open. Pushing back against rumors that she had been sidelined or quietly removed, she said,



“It’s been extended to me that the door is wide open and that I’m welcome back.”



The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives and Demi Engemann’s crossroads







Engemann has described her experience on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives as both affirming and challenging. In the same interview, she said,



“I have had wonderful experiences doing the show. I’ve had moments that I didn’t appreciate and where it felt like it maybe wasn’t a good fit for me, but it’s definitely something that I’m considering. I’m weighing out all the options, and I probably just need to take a little bit more time to really think about what’s best for me moving forward.”



That reflection has taken place out of the camera's view. Following the reunion, Engemann spent the holiday season largely out of the spotlight, focusing on family and recalibration after months of public debate about her behavior on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

The quieter stretch marked a contrast to the constant engagement demanded by the show’s third season, which amplified disagreements into defining storylines.

Engemann said she hopes that, if she does return, her role on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives would continue to evolve. She said,



“I’m just hoping that we can continue the momentum and find the things that feel like a good fit for us long-term and find our place in this crazy entertainment world. It’s a wild world to navigate, but it’s also so fun and so many fun opportunities that have come from it.”



She also pointed to the broader cast experience, noting that watching others succeed has shaped her thinking about what comes next.



“And I’ve watched my friends experience so many fun things, and it’s fun to watch them be successful and do all the things that they’re doing. So yeah, we’ll see.”



Much of Engemann’s recent reflection has centered on how she presents herself, both on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives and beyond it. She acknowledged that her personality has long included sharper edges. She said,



“I really do want the old me that is reactive and a little bit cutting and can be bitchy… There’s those things that I do like about myself, but also could be refined a little bit.”



That assessment followed a season in which those traits became frequent points of contention among viewers and castmates.

Engemann connected those tendencies to a broader reassessment of her pace of life. She said,



“I want to enter into a little bit more of a slower season of life.”



She outlined practical considerations driving that shift, including family plans with her husband, Bret Engemann.



“And as we’re preparing to hopefully bring another little baby and expand our family and potentially start building a home, I really just want to bring in a softer, new, fresh energy that’s more so staying in my lane, focused on me and my circle, and obviously helping others where I can.”



That desire for change, she explained, comes from recognizing patterns she no longer wants to repeat. Engemann said,



“But I feel like I’ve spent a lot of my life putting out a lot of energy that I didn’t have. It leaves me feeling depleted, and then I oftentimes react the way that I do. I’m recognizing these patterns with myself and a lot of self-sabotage patterns that I have had in my life, and I’m wanting to, once and for all, work on those things and turn over a new leaf. I’m really trying to head into a softer era.”



Whether that “softer era” unfolds within The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives remains unresolved. Engemann emphasized that any decision would be made jointly with her husband and with an eye toward long-term fit. She said,



“Obviously, I’m valued there, and I think it could be an amazing opportunity if it ends up feeling right for Bret and me. So that’s what we’re going to be deciding over the next little bit, in terms of if we want to move forward there.”



For now, the season stands as a closing marker. Engemann said,



“It honestly kind of feels like a chapter’s closing and a new one’s opening, and I’m excited to see what comes of it. It’s a good way to close out the year, and I’m excited to start back up 2026 and see what comes.”



Stay tuned for more updates.