Would Dillard’s be open this Christmas Day? Store hours, dates, and more explored

Dillard’s will be closed for Christmas Day 2025. This follows an old tradition where the department store chain gives employees the holiday off to celebrate with friends and family. Dillard's also had reduced store hours on Christmas Eve, as their stores were open from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm, as opposed to their regular 10:00 am to 9:00 pm weekday timings.
They'll open on Boxing Day from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm. They'll also have different store hours until the end of the year. The exact dates apply on the 26th and the 27th, while their stores open on the 28th from 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Their stores will open on the 29th and 30th from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm.
New Year’s Eve store hours are from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm. On New Year’s Day, they'll open from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm. Note that store hours may differ according to locality. Please enter your city, state, or Zip code on their website to find specific store hours.
Last-minute shoppers can check out the following stores for their Christmas needs and other holiday essentials
Continue reading PRIMETIMER for more informative articles.
TOPICS: Dillard’s