Would Dillard’s be open this Christmas Day? Store hours, dates, and more explored

Dillard's at The Avenue shopping mall at Carriage Crossing in Collierville, Tenn. (Photo by James Leynse/Corbis via Getty Images)

Dillard’s will be closed for Christmas Day 2025. This follows an old tradition where the department store chain gives employees the holiday off to celebrate with friends and family. Dillard's also had reduced store hours on Christmas Eve, as their stores were open from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm, as opposed to their regular 10:00 am to 9:00 pm weekday timings.

They'll open on Boxing Day from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm. They'll also have different store hours until the end of the year. The exact dates apply on the 26th and the 27th, while their stores open on the 28th from 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Their stores will open on the 29th and 30th from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm.

New Year’s Eve store hours are from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm. On New Year’s Day, they'll open from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm. Note that store hours may differ according to locality. Please enter your city, state, or Zip code on their website to find specific store hours.

Stores open on Christmas Day 2025

Last-minute shoppers can check out the following stores for their Christmas needs and other holiday essentials

ACME: Some ACME locations may be open with reduced hours. Check their website for specific hours.

Albertsons: Select locations may be open with reduced hours. Check the website to find the opening hours of the location closest to you.

Casey’s: Stores will open at 10 a.m. and close at regular business hours.

Giant Food: Several outlets in the chain are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Some locations will be closed.

ShopRite: While a majority of ShopRite locations will be closed for Christmas, select locations may be open with reduced hours.

Safeway: Select locations may be open with reduced hours.

Vons: Select Vons locations may be open with reduced hours.

Continue reading PRIMETIMER for more informative articles.