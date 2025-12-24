What happened on The Bold and the Beautiful today? Recap for December 24, 2025

The Bold and the Beautiful © CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful on December 24, 2025, focused on the Forrester family gathering for Christmas Eve. Eric Forrester and his role as the head of the family were the highlighted part of the episode. The Forrester mansion became the place for holiday events. A lot of family members came over to enjoy the happy time of the year. Eric was being playful as he worked on a special surprise for the kids.

Ridge and Eric had a meaningful make-up. Brooke and Steffy also agreed on something. The get-together was smaller than it had been in the past, but it still felt close. Carter and Daphne had a good time celebrating their first Christmas as a couple.

The Bold and the Beautiful: What happened on the December 24, 2025 episode

Ridge and Eric Reunite at the Mansion

Eric Forrester was getting the mansion ready for the yearly Christmas Eve party at the start of the episode. He looked at a garment bag while secretly planning something. Carter and Daphne were the first people to come over to the house. Ridge and Brooke came into the room to join the party soon after. Ridge and Eric had a private conversation away from the group. They decided to move on from the things they didn't agree on at work and in their personal lives. The father and son hugged each other warmly. Ridge made it clear that being at the mansion was very important to him. Eric was probably happy his son was back with him. This coming together made the rest of the night peaceful. The two men joined everyone else to keep the holiday party going.

Brooke and Steffy Find Common Ground

Finn and Steffy came to the party with their kids, Hayes and Kelly. They told the group that they had just been on the mission. Stephanie Forrester, who is now deceased, started the tradition that this visit was a part of. Brooke knew this charity work was important. Steffy and Brooke hugged each other in the living room, which was a surprise. Both women appeared to set their long-standing feud aside for the holiday. They talked about how good families can be and how important it is to be at peace. At this point, their normal relationship changed in a big way. The family watched the interaction with happy, relieved hearts.

Holiday Toasts and Gratitude

The guests got together in the living room for a set of emotional speeches. Eric started the thing by giving a toast to his friends and family. Steffy then went up to say how thankful she was for everyone who was there. Her husband and kids' health and happiness were her main concerns. Finn agreed and said that this year had been a huge blessing for them. Even though she was far from home, Daphne talked about how she felt like she belonged. Carter talked about the highs and lows of his career, but he was still hopeful about what was to come. Last, Brooke talked about how deep her love for Ridge was. As they drank their eggnog, the atmosphere stayed friendly, and everyone respected each other.

Eric's Surprise as Santa Claus

Eric left the room for a little while as the evening went on. Ridge started to think about where his dad had gone. All of a sudden, jingle bells could be heard all over the mansion. Eric and Donna walked into the room dressed as Santa and Mrs. Claus. This surprise was meant just for Hayes and Kelly. Eric gave the kids gifts even though they said they didn't want any. The kids' excitement made the family watch as the kids opened their gifts. Eric mentioned that he had planned the Santa suit himself as a special project. Eric's commitment to being the head of the family was shown in that moment.

Eric’s Peace with Retirement

After the gifts, Eric and Ridge had a quiet talk. Eric stated that his new Santa outfit was a sign of how he had changed creatively. He also spoke to Ridge about how he didn't want to be the one to lead every new line at Forrester Creations anymore. Eric said that he was happy with his current position and at peace. He calmed his son down and told him it was okay to take a step back from the pressures of running the business. Ridge said this news was the best gift he could have received in response. He was glad to see his dad calm and happy with what he had done.

A Biblical reading and musical finale

Carter stood in front of the family to do a special Bible reading. Eric chose this reading because he wanted to remind everyone why they were celebrating the holiday. Everyone became quiet when Carter shared the passages with the group. After the reading, the family got together by the piano. Together, they did a happy take on "Jingle Bells." They stepped forward to spread some holiday cheer to everyone watching.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.