The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next 2 weeks (December 24, 2025 to January 2, 2026): What to expect, major developments, and more

Bill, Katie and Eric from The Bold and the Beautiful [Custom cover edited by Primetimer. Original Images © CBS]

Christmas time and year end is here on The Bold and the Beautiful, and the characters will let their hair down as always, around the upcoming festivities. While many of the couples will commit to their romance, some reunions may be on the charts.

Meanwhile, newly-married Katie has the huge responsibility of setting up her new fashion house. Elsewhere, Deacon may look for opportunities to consult his psychiatrist, Taylor, to discuss Deke’s mess.

The previous episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful focused of Liam and Hope’s wedding followed by an impromptu remarriage of Bill and Katie.

At the same time, Katie found herself sidelined as the PR head by the management of Forrester Creations.

As she expressed displeasure, Bill had an argument with Ridge before gifting his wife a brand-new fashion house as his wedding present.

While Katie accepted the gift after much thought, Brooke worried about her sister’s troubles and Ridge laughed over Bill’s audacity.

Elsewhere, Thomas decided to join Hope’s line as the chief designer. Steffy and Ridge reinstated him in the role while they decided to let Deke go, a decision that Hope had to convey to her brother.

A disappointed Deke reported to his father who offered sympathies and a job at Il Giardino.

Incidentally, the long-running CBS daily soap is pre-empted on December 25, 2025, for Christmas celebration.

The channel will air an episode from the past showcasing the Forresters’ Christmas history.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Katie has much planning for her launch

As mentioned before, Katie recently received a fashion house from Bill as his wedding gift for her. While initially unsure, Katie decided to give this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity a chance.

She mentioned the same to Brooke and Donna. However, Brooke was worried about Katie’s new venture while Ridge made fun of Bill’s sense of fashion.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Katie will soon unveil her plans and the name of her new company to Brooke and Ridge. She may not take up Brooke’s suggestion of calling it Spencer Fashions, but may create a fresh identity.

Ridge may scoff at the idea of Katie’s fashion company ever being a real competition to FC. However, Brooke will likely take into account Katie’s plans.

The upcoming episodes will see Bill standing in support of his wife and all her strategies. He will emphasize his confidence in her abilities.

Whether Bill’s rivalry with Ridge poses a threat to Katie’s new business and her rapport with her sisters remains to be seen.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Christmas celebrations at Forresters

Recently, the vibe at Forrester Creations was sore after Ridge forced Eric into retirement. While the father-son duo made up later, Eric was unable to shed his disappointment over this change in his life.

The upcoming episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful will find Donna trying to convince Eric into letting go of his hurt and follow the family tradition of enjoying Christmas with the children in the family.

As such, fans may see Eric and Donna dressing up as Mr. and Mrs. Claus as they distribute gifts to the kids and play with them.

Hayes and Kelly will likely join in singing carol songs around the piano after playing with Santa. Christmas will also bring in some romantic time for many couples. On one hand, Steffy and Finn will get loving moments for themselves.

On the other hand, Ridge will likely surprise Brooke with a special gift. Carter will also kiss Daphne under the mistletoe sealing his feelings with tradition.

Expectedly, new-weds, Liam and Hope, and Bill and Katie, will spend romantic moments together. Elsewhere, Electra will want to spend time with Will at the beach house.

However, when they find Dylan dropping in on them, they will invite her over to stay with them. Dylan’s close encounter with Will and Electra may hint at complications in the future storyline.

The Bold and the Beautiful: New employment at the new fashion house

Recently, Forrester Creations let Deke go as they reinstated Thomas as the lead designer in Hope for the Future. This disappointed the Sharpe family immensely, from Hope and Deke to Deacon.

While Deacon asked his son to join Il Giardino for the time being, Remy reached out to his former boyfriend to offer comfort. Whether this professional set back reunites Deke and Remy remains to be seen.

As mentioned, Katie, who has accepted to build and run her own fashion house, will soon be putting plans into action. That will need designers for her company.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint at Deke being absorbed in the new fashion company’s staff.

Katie may also reach out to Eric for guidance. Since he is retired now, Eric may offer to help with the first set of designs for Katie’s business. Ridge may not like Eric helping out with designing for Katie.

Moreover, that will pit Katie’s fashion line in competition with FC. The upcoming storyline hints at much fireworks looming over LA.

Another story arc on B&B includes Deacon rushing to visit Taylor to unburden about Deke’s predicament.

As Taylor provides comfort and advice, Deacon will likely feel closer to her and distant from his wife.

Stay tuned to The Bold and the Beautiful to catch the drama as Katie sets up a rival business to Ridge’s and the families celebrate the festive times.