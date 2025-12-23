How to watch Five Nights at Freddy's 2 online? Streaming options explained

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 (Custom cover edited by Primetimer, Original Image ©️Universal Pictures)

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 is available to watch online right now through digital rental and purchase. It started on December 23, 2025 at 12 am ET.

The Blumhouse and Universal Pictures horror sequel opened in theatres on December 5, 2025. It moved to premium VOD quickly to catch holiday viewers.

This follows the 2023 original. That film earned over $290 million worldwide. It also became Peacock's most-watched release ever in its first five days.

Directed by Emma Tammi and written by Scott Cawthon, the creator of the iconic video game series that gained a huge following in the 2010s with its jumpscares and deep lore- the film expands the nightmare.

Returning cast includes Josh Hutcherson as Mike Schmidt, Elizabeth Lail as Vanessa Shelly, Piper Rubio as young Abby Schmidt and Matthew Lillard as William Afton.

New actors are McKenna Grace as Lisa, Wayne Knight as Mr. Berg, Skeet Ulrich as Henry Emily, Freddy Carter as Michael Afton and Theodus Crane as Jeremiah. Megan Fox is the voice of Toy Chica.

Producer Jason Blum noted Cawthon’s active role and strong connection to fans. Director Emma Tammi talked about growing the first film’s success.

The sequel brings more intense animatronic horror expanded game lore and a darker tone for longtime fans.

Five Nights at Freddy's 2: Streaming details explored

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 became available for digital rental and purchase from December 23, 2025. That is just 18 days after theatres. Fans can watch at home right away in high definition 4k quality.

Current streaming and rental options include:

Amazon Prime Video : Rent for $19.99 (48-hour viewing once started) or buy for $24.99. Includes bonus content like cast interviews and animatronic featurettes.

: Rent for $19.99 (48-hour viewing once started) or buy for $24.99. Includes bonus content like cast interviews and animatronic featurettes. Apple TV: Rent or buy at similar prices ($19.99–$24.99). Supports 4K HDR on compatible devices.

Rent or buy at similar prices ($19.99–$24.99). Supports 4K HDR on compatible devices. Google Play / YouTube Movies & TV: Digital rent and buy at similar rates.

Digital rent and buy at similar rates. Fandango at Home (Vudu) : Rent or buy digitally. Often includes extras like deleted scenes.

: Rent or buy digitally. Often includes extras like deleted scenes. Other platforms like Microsoft Store may also have it.

Note: This is paid PVOD, not included with subscriptions.

Peacock (NBCUniversal’s platform) will get the full streaming debut later. Expect it in early 2026 likely January to March. This matches Universal’s usual 84–91 day window for similar Blumhouse films in 2025.

Physical copies (4K UHD Blu-ray DVD) arrive February 17 2026 with extra features.

What is Five Nights at Freddy's 2 all about?

One year after the events at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza, the nightmare has turned into a local legend. The town now holds its first Fazfest celebration.

Mike (Josh Hutcherson) and Vanessa (Elizabeth Lail) have kept the truth from Mike’s 11-year-old sister Abby (Piper Rubio). She wants to see her animatronic friends again: Freddy Bonnie Chica and Foxy.

Abby sneaks out to meet them. This starts a chain of terrifying events. It reveals dark secrets about Freddy’s true origins. A long-buried horror wakes up. The nightmare spreads outside the pizzeria for the first time.

Expect strong jumpscares, deeper game lore (including the Puppet and possession elements), new deadly animatronics, and rising chaos.

Emma Tammi aimed for a shocking fan-focused story. It honors the supernatural roots and pushes further.

Reviews are mixed. People have praised the visuals, atmosphere and lore. Some have criticized the fast pacing. The film opens the door for future sequels by expanding the universe.

Where to watch Five Nights at Freddy's 2:

Now (Digital): Rent or buy on Prime Video Apple TV Google Play YouTube Fandango at Home (around $19.99 rent / $24.99 buy).

Rent or buy on Prime Video Apple TV Google Play YouTube Fandango at Home (around $19.99 rent / $24.99 buy). Theaters (limited) : Check local showtimes if still playing.

: Check local showtimes if still playing. Peacock Streaming: Expected early 2026 (subscription needed, no release date announced yet).

Expected early 2026 (subscription needed, no release date announced yet). Physical Media: 4K UHD Blu-ray DVD on February 17, 2026.

