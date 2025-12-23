"screw him for driving like a reckless": Redditors show mixed response as Call of Duty creator, Vince Zampella, dies in horrific car crash

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 31: (L-R) Vince Zampella and Amaya Espinal attend the BATTLEFIELD 6 reveal celebration hosted by Electronic Arts and Battlefield Studios at Sunset Room Hollywood on July 31, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for EA Entertainment)

Vince Zampella is being mourned across gaming communities after reports said he died in a single-car crash on Angeles Crest Highway in the mountains north of Los Angeles. As per the NBC Los Angeles report dated December 22, 2025, the crash involved a southbound Ferrari that veered off the road after exiting a tunnel and hit a concrete barrier.

As per a People.com report dated December 23, 2025, the California Highway Patrol said the vehicle became fully engulfed, the passenger was ejected, and the driver remained trapped, with both later dying from their injuries. In the r/PS5 thread titled “Vince Zampella, video game developer behind ‘Call of Duty’ franchise, killed in crash,” one commenter posted a harsh line that mirrors your headline theme,

“RIP but also screw him for driving like a reckless POS.”

"Rest in peace” to “screw him”: Redditors show mixed reactions to Vince Zampella’s death

The discussion began on r/PS5 after a user shared an NBC Los Angeles link with the post title “Vince Zampella, video game developer behind ‘Call of Duty’ franchise, killed in crash.”The thread quickly turned into a split-screen of grief and anger as people reacted to the news about Vince Zampella and debated what the crash details meant.

One Redditor commented,

“Holy s*it, this dude is genuinely a legend in my eyes. Completely revolutionized shooters twice with the OG MW series and Titanfall. Such a horrible way to pass. Rest in peace Vince.”

This comment focused on Vince Zampella’s impact on shooters and treated the death as a major industry loss. One redditor remarked,

“The man is a major reason why modern FPS's are as big as they are...RIP. We lost a damn visionary, what a horrible way to go out...”

This reaction framed Vince Zampella as a key figure behind how modern first-person shooters grew into a dominant genre. Another redditor commented,

“Holy shit, this is so shocking... He helped form Respawn Studios and was in charge of the Battlefield series as well. Rest in Peace.”

This comment zoomed out to Vince Zampella’s leadership roles beyond Call of Duty and tied his work to multiple franchises. One Redditor remarked,

“He had a massive knack for understanding how to make a FUN video game everywhere he went.”

This reply highlighted Vince Zampella’s design instincts rather than focusing on the crash itself. One redditor remorsed the death, writing,

“And right before the holidays. Truly horrible. I hope his family can find peace in these turbulent times.”

This response centered on the timing and the human cost around Vince Zampella’s family. One Redditor furiously stated,

“Apparently he crashed his vehicle and it caught on fire with him trapped in it. F*cking terrible. Edit: those were the facts I knew about his death before I saw more info and the video. RIP but also screw him for driving like a reckless POS. What a senseless waste. Edit 2: as someone who's lost someone due to a speeding driver, I stand by what I said.”

This comment blended sympathy with blame, and it reflected how quickly the thread shifted into anger once some users assumed reckless driving.

What happened in the crash, and Vince Zampella’s legacy

As per a People.com report dated December 23, 2025, the California Highway Patrol said the Los Angeles Communication Center received the crash report around 12:43 p.m. local time on Sunday, December 21, and investigators described it as a single vehicle traveling southbound that veered off the roadway, struck a concrete barrier, and became fully engulfed.

The same CHP description said the passenger was ejected and the driver remained trapped, and authorities said it was still uncertain whether drugs or alcohol played a role. NBC Los Angeles also reported the car had just exited a tunnel on the winding two-lane road when it hit the barrier and caught fire, and it said the passenger later died at a hospital.

Those details matter in the Reddit split because they left room for assumptions, which is where the angrier comments came from. Major outlets have described the sequence of events, but they have not publicly confirmed a cause, and the crash remains an investigation story rather than a settled explanation.

Zampella’s career is the other reason the news hit so hard. He co-created Infinity Ward and helped launch Call of Duty in 2003, building the foundation for one of gaming’s biggest franchises. Vince Zampella later co-founded Respawn Entertainment, which became known for Titanfall, Apex Legends, and the Star Wars Jedi games, and EA put him in charge of the Battlefield series after the rocky launch of Battlefield 2042.

Stay tuned for more updates.