Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful saw a big change as the show gets ready for a Logan vs. Forrester war. The Logan vs. Forrester war is getting more intense as Katie Logan thinks about leaving her family's legacy behind. She might take Bill Spencer's offer to start her own fashion house after feeling unappreciated at Forrester Creations. This move would split the families even more. Bill seems to have his own secret reasons for wanting to ruin Ridge Forrester with this new project.

Under the Forrester name, Thomas and Zende will be in charge of designs for Hope for the Future. But, Hope and Eric might join Katie's new team to mess up Ridge's plans if they are not careful. In this important fashion face-off, the gloves are off.

On The Bold and the Beautiful Facebook page, a fan posted on December 21, 2025,

"Katie telling her big sister her exciting news first, Katie better be careful and not allow herself to trust Brooke. I guarantee you that Brooke is going to march herself over to Bill‘s office “unexpectedly” probably in lingerie and a trenchcoat to find out why he’s deciding to do this big deed for Katie.

Now, Bill all of a sudden wants to create Katie a fashion house (I think he has his own ulterior motive to destroy the dressmaker)."



Further it's mentioned,

"Thomas & Zende will be the designers for HFTF since it technically belongs to FC. However, Hope, Dec and maybe Eric, are going to join Katie to undermine Ridge’s plans. If Eric decides to join Katie, it will only be out of spite towards Ridge. Sooo, time to take off the gloves and let the Logan war begin! May the BEST design team win!!"

The Bold and the Beautiful fans brace for an all-out Logan vs Forrester war (Image via Facebook/The Bold and the Beautiful)

IndigoJaguar1320 commented,

"I miss Brooke from the earlier years. Running the company, taking no crap, and blazing her own way. Yeah she’s older now, but so what!"

Another BB fan Skip Moe mentioned,

"Brooke seems to always get the short end of the stick."

Carla Jefferies, BB fan stated,

"Katie needs to open her eyes about Brooke."







Ashontae Sheletter Williams mentioned,

"Brooke miss Kate work with her but Kate go on do see need husband have company her Bill Spencer."

Cathy Morgan wrote,

"It’s not writing well because Rich and Eric were amazing the last time we seen those two so that doesn’t fit."

The Bold and the Beautiful: Logan vs Forrester war

The Bold and the Beautiful's current storyline centers on the job loss of the Logan sisters. Ridge and Carter have hired a public relations team from outside the company, which means that Katie is no longer in that role she held for a long time. Because of this "constructive dismissal," Katie now feels like a minor character in her own family business.

Bill Spencer has taken advantage of this time when Katie is weak to offer her own fashion house. Ridge is the "Dressmaker," and many people think that is what he wants to do, even though he says he supports her talent. If Katie says yes, she will go directly against the business her sisters have worked to build for many years.



Brooke Logan is in a tough spot between her husband and her brothers and sisters. She didn't fight to get Katie's job at Forrester Creations, which has made things awkward between them. People who think she should put her family first question her loyalty to Ridge now.



As the war moves into the area of art, the design teams are also splitting up. Forrester Creations will keep Thomas and Zende on to handle the lines' technical parts. In the meantime, Hope and maybe Eric Forrester want to leave and support Katie's new business just to be mean.

If Eric got involved, it would be the biggest blow to the Forrester legacy he began with Stephanie. He's always stood up for the Logans, but this fight might force him to pick a side. Donna Logan is just as split between her husband Eric and her sisters' new goals.

Hope and Carter's secret plan to take over Forrester Creations is another act of betrayal. If Brooke doesn't say anything about their plan, she could lose Ridge for good.

The Bold and the Beautiful episodes are available to stream on CBS.