How many children did Pat Finn have? Family details emerge after 'The Middle' star dies at 60

(Image via Instagram/@mrpatfinn)

Pat Finn, the star of The Middle, has died from bladder cancer complications at age 60. Finn is survived by his wife Donna Crowley Finn and their three children, Cassidy, Caitlin and Ryan. He was married to Donna for 35 years. The actor died on Monday, December 22, 2025. A representative of the actor confirmed the news of his revealing that family and friends surrounded him:

"He was the kindest, most joyful person in any room and was surrounded by his incredibly close and loving family and friends. We will all miss his big smile and even bigger heart."

His family remembers him for his laughter and support of the Bears. The statement concluded that his legacy would continue with his wife, children and “thousands of friends and family that he impacted."

More details on Patt Finn as the renowned actor dies at 60

The actor was first diagnosed with bladder cancer in 2022. A GoFundMe account for the actor raised $120,000 when news broke that the cancer had metastasized in recent months. The Chicago native broke into television with roles in The George Wendt Show. He played Phil Jr in Murphy Brown before appearing as Joe Mayo in an episode of Seinfeld. He also played Dr Roger in multiple episodes of Friends. He was most popular for his role in The Middle, where he appeared in 23 episodes from 2011 to 2018.

Comedian Jeff Dye mourned Finn on X, describing him as one of his best friends with a great sense of humor:

"I don’t like to be the guy who posts pics with celebrities who pass. But this guy wasn’t just a celebrity to me. He was a friend. One of the best dudes I knew with a PERFECT sense of humor. I love you, Pat Finn, and I’ll see you again in the after."

