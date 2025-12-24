Friends actor Pat Finn passes away at 60, following a long battle against cancer

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 29: Actor Pat Finn attends the premiere of "Diamond In The Rough" at NeueHouse Los Angeles on June 29, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Pat Finn died at the age of 60, a well-known actor in the show business. Primarily, the cancer was discovered three years ago. He recovered for a good amount of time, but after a few months, it recurred. He fought for a long time until no longer (December).

The vast battle against bladder cancer came to an end, but it was not a good one. The beloved actor passed away on 22nd December this year.

He died surrounded by his beloved family. Finn was most known for his long-running role in The Middle. He played Bill Norwood in the same series.

I don’t like to be the guy who post pics with celebrities that pass. But this guy wasn’t just a celebrity to me. He was a friend. One of the best dudes I knew with a PERFECT sense of humor. I love you Pat Finn and I’ll see again in the after , we can sing together and shake our… pic.twitter.com/pQhobHKbCZ — Jeff Dye (@JeffDye) December 24, 2025

Lots of tributes were showered after the death of the actor-comedian Pat Finn. Fellow comedian from the community, Jeff Dye, shares a heartfelt post for his friend and companion. He depicts Finn as a friend with a 'perfect sense of humor'.

Finn's daughter Cassidy pours her heart out in an Instagram post saying, "He taught me to be funny, positive, humble, to listen, to always try my best, to love... but most importantly—you taught me kindness"

Pat Finn's career legacy

Pat Finn had a varied film and television career. Finn started as an improv guy. Just after graduating, he started his improv tour from Chicago. For many years, he stayed in that lane and excelled in the improv field. He soon became the next-door guy in most of the shows. People started recognizing him as a familiar face in shows, like a doctor, relative, neighbor or other professional.

He played the role of Dan Coleman in The George Wendt Show. He can be seen as Bob Forman in Marvin Marvin. Most of what he made on screen was for the show called The Middle. He portrayed the role of Bill Norwood in the show. The show ran for almost 7 years (2011-2018). He effortlessly played the role of Joe Mayo in Seinfeld and appeared on two episodes of the popular TV show Friends as Dr. Rogers, who was Monica Geller's boyfriend in a parallel universe.

Finn has done many movies and has been widely praised and accepted by the audience. Some honorable mentions are Dude, Where's My Car? (2000), I Love You, Beth Cooper (2009), and It's Complicated (2009).

Pat Finn's last posts and messages

The last post from Pat Finn was on Instagram, as he shared a picture with his wife, cherishing 35 years of togetherness. He shared his heartfelt thoughts on how she meant the world to him and how she made him laugh and supported him. The exact quote, as Finn said:

"Wow, 35 years!!! Lucky doesn’t even begin to describe being married to your best friend and the love of your life! Thanks for all the years of love and laughter. Looking forward to all the years to come "

In another post, he shared the lovely message while wishing her wife the happiest birthday. He also mentions his son Ryan and how proud he is of him. Pat said:

"My guy Ryan!! Happy birthday to one of the kindest, smartest, funniest, gents I know!!! Love you 10+13 buddy!!!"

Although Finn has departed, he will be remembered and honored through the digital legacy he left for the audience.

