Is a Southern Charm–Summer House crossover romance happening with Venita Aspen and Carl Radke? Details explored

Venita Aspen from Southern Charm



Southern Charm has become part of a new Bravo crossover conversation after cast member Venita Aspen was linked to Carl Radke from Summer House.

The dating talk started after comments made at BravoCon 2025 and continued when Venita confirmed that she and Carl went on a date. While neither star has said they are in a relationship, both have spoken publicly about spending time together.

Venita has appeared on Southern Charm for several seasons and has shared parts of her dating life on the show. Carl has also shown his relationships on Summer House, including his past engagement.

Following BravoCon, fans began to connect their public comments and appearances. The discussion increased when Venita shared details during a podcast interview, confirming the date and explaining how it happened.

Carl also addressed their interaction during a BravoCon panel. He spoke about their time together and confirmed they spent time during the event. Both have kept their comments limited and focused on what has already happened.

At this time, there has been no confirmation of an ongoing relationship. The information below recaps what Venita and Carl have said, how the rumors began, and how other Bravo cast members are connected to the situation.

Southern Charm star Venita Aspen talks about her date with Summer House star Carl Radke

Venita Aspen shared details about her date with Carl Radke while appearing on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. During the interview, she confirmed that they went on one official date about two weeks earlier. She explained that the date started at Soft Bar, Carl’s non-alcoholic bar. Venita said she was able to “see the whole experience.”

After that, they went to a nearby Mexican restaurant. Venita said the date lasted much longer than planned. She shared,



“We were together the whole day, for about five hours.” She also said they stayed until the restaurant closed and were asked to leave.



Venita also spoke about being mindful of Carl’s sobriety. She said she reached out to him before the date to ask if he was comfortable with her drinking. According to Venita, Carl replied, “Well, first of all, no one’s ever asked me that.” She said she ended up having one margarita during the date.

During the interview, Venita described Carl as “sweet.” She did not say whether they planned to see each other again. She also did not label the date as the start of a relationship. Her comments marked the first time she publicly confirmed that the date happened.

BravoCon, cast connections, and how the rumors started

The dating rumors became more public during BravoCon 2025. While on a Summer House panel, Carl Radke was asked about his time at the event. He said,



“I had a really nice time hanging out with Venita yesterday.” He also added, “She’s beautiful, she’s really cool.”



Carl confirmed that Venita spent time at the Hamptons house while visiting.

On another BravoCon panel, Venita took part in a game of FMK and said she would marry Carl. Fans quickly connected that moment with Carl’s earlier comments.

Venita later explained that fan interest started earlier, during NBC Upfronts. She said there was a photo where “our hands were just touching,” and shared, “Then the internet blew it up.”

Both Venita and Carl confirmed that they were introduced by Ciara Miller, who is friends with Venita and appears on Summer House with Carl. Ciara later spoke publicly in support of Venita during criticism related to Southern Charm.

Venita also confirmed that Craig Conover refused to film with her during the current season of Southern Charm. She said Ciara’s public comments helped others better understand her situation.

As of now, neither Venita nor Carl has shared any updates beyond what was already said. No relationship status has been confirmed, and viewers will have to wait to see if anything more develops.

