“That's not a friend at all”: Austen Kroll calls out Craig Conover in Southern Charm

Southern Charm alum Shep visited Craig, and he told him that he had talked to Austen. Shep further informed Craig that Austen would not be attending the backyard pool party, as he was planning to visit Audrey.

However, Craig was not convinced by that. As viewers are given a little glimpse of what Austen said on the phone call, he mentioned Craig, saying,

“Craig is the guy that keeps things in his back pocket and waits for you to piss him off and it’s like woah, man, that’s not a friend. That’s not a friend at all.”

Southern Charm star Craig Conover reacts to Austen’s claims

As Shep informs Craig that Austen is not going to attend the party and what he said, Craig addressed the issue while talking about it in the confessional clip, saying,

“Anytime he gets in a situation where he is caught lying or doing something or gets stuck in a relationship, he takes it out on me. Yes, I react because it’s frustrating. I am the collateral damage to his own unhappiness. He knows he started our fight. I just f****** hit him back for all the s**t he has been saying for months.”

Shep had earlier opened up about an awkward dinner party where Craig and Austen came face to face and it did not go well, Shep recalled, saying,

“So, Craig sits down and starts talking and just being Craig. And then Austen came in later, and it was the Craig and Austen show. The entire dinner. I barely said a word. I was just, like, good grief — these two.”

As Shep further shared his own view on Craig and Austen's huge fight, he said on the confession clip,

"Austen wants a big apology from Craig for the past year and a half. I think Craig has trouble with remorse. I really don’t think he knows how to express it or whether he thinks that makes him look weak. Good luck with that."

Craig Conover claims that Austen Kroll is jealous of him

Craig Conover and Auten Kroll recently got into a huge fight at Whitner Slagsvol's birthday party. Craig revealed on Sirius XM's Reality Checked that viewers did not see the entire argument or what actually went down between the two. Craig said,

“So by the time Whitner’s party happened and Austen like chirped me and I freaked out, I was like, there was a two-hour fight before that where like I made Austen promise that he wasn’t going to do this, and producers were like, ‘What guys, this is so fourth wall,’ and it was about like some new cast members”

Craig recently snapped back at Austen, saying that he is envious of his life. He said,

“You’re so jealous. You’re locked up now in your house. You and your kittens. You’re the only one who’s bitter and you don’t know yourself. Happy people don’t tear people down. You’re not happy. You told me that you were jealous I was single.”

Austen took offence at Craig’s claims of him being in an unhappy relationship and feeling stuck with Audrey, as he soon snapped back at Craig:

“I hope you do too, Craig, I really do. You d***,” Austen muttered under his breath. Craig slammed the door as he called Austen a “f***ing loser.”

Stay tuned for more updates.