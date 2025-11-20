"I was just lonely": Southern Charm's Craig Conover on his romance with influencer Natalie Buffett after split from Paige DeSorbo

Paige DeSorbo & Craig Conover (Image Via Getty)

Craig Conover has revealed the whole story behind his short-lived affair with influencer Natalie Buffett after he parted ways with Paige DeSorbo.

In the coming episode of Southern Charm Season 11, Craig shares with Madison LeCroy that the romance was a "quick fix" for his lost and lonely state of mind.

Craig confessed to being only in contact with Natalie and no one else due to his fear of loneliness.

He told Madison that Natalie made him “feel whole again,” but he soon realized he still needed time to heal.

Craig said he rushed into the relationship because, as he put it, “I was just lonely,” and he didn’t know how to be on his own.

He also says reports claiming Paige had moved on made him confused and unsure of what to do.

Madison asks if Craig knows how to stay single, and he admits he does not.

He says he talked only to Natalie and no one else because he was scared to be alone.

In his confessional, Craig jokes that some people believe everyone has “three true loves,” and he thinks he has already had two, Naomie Olindo and Paige DeSorbo.

For quite some time, Craig has been associated with the series Southern Charm, where his love life has practically always taken the limelight.

Craig first went public with a relationship when he dated Naomie Olindo, whom he met in 2015 while studying at Charleston College.

Their union was followed through several seasons, but eventually, it came to an end in 2017 when they could not agree on their plans.

While filming Winter House in 2021, Craig and Paige got introduced to each other, and pretty soon they were one of the most talked-about couples on Bravo.

On the podcast Giggly Squad, Paige later on in December 2024 revealed about their break up during which she claimed to have been betrayed and hence decided to end the relationship.

Natalie Buffett, the girl who was Craig’s girlfriend post Paige, is a social media influencer.

Us Weekly reports she was in a relationship with NFL star Dak Prescott and MLB pitcher Jack Flaherty before.

Craig, during a March 27 episode of Watch What Happens Live, first dropped a hint about his new girlfriend, saying he was “very happy” at that moment.

He did not reveal Natalie’s name but said he was seeing one person and believed the universe brought people into his life for a reason.

On The Toast podcast, Craig revealed their break-up with Natalie on June 25.

He admitted that she is a really nice person but he at the moment was not prepared for another love.

He acknowledges that he required "time to discover himself and healing" before commencing something new.

Season 11 of Southern Charm is scheduled to kick off with a premiere episode on Wednesday, November 19, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, followed by next-day streaming on Peacock.

Craig Conover’s Past Relationships and The Show's Continued Interest

Craig's romantic relationships are in the spotlight due to the fact that they have been featured in the series since the very first seasons.

His history with Naomie, his long-term relationship with Paige, and now his short-lived involvement with Natalie are reflective of the degree to which his romantic life is entwined with Southern Charm.

Viewers take part in his expedition since he is very honest about his imperfections, loves, and development.

The return of Season 11 will reveal his healing process and his efforts to remain unmarried as the main factors of his storyline.

Stay tuned for more updates.