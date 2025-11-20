Missing: Dead or Alive? season 2: Release date, where to watch, and what to expect

Missing: Dead or Alive? is all set to premiere its second season on Netflix on November 24, 2025. (Photo by Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Netflix’s crime thriller documentary Missing: Dead of Alive? which first premiered on the streaming platform on May 10, 2023, has been a huge hit amongst its viewers and audience. The show is set to return with its second season, which will begin streaming on Netflix from November 24, 2025.

The true crime documentary series focuses on the lives of people who have gone missing suddenly, and how a few officers from the South Carolina Sheriff’s Department launch investigations into these cases and try to solve them.

Apart from just focusing on solving the cases of missing people who had suddenly disappeared under very troubling circumstances, the show also shows how emotional and hard-hitting these cases become for the officers who investigate and try to solve them.

In addition to that, the series ensures that the missing person does not just end up as a number and brings back humanity in their handling of them. Behind every single such case, there lies a family going through an agonizing wait of having to endure the emotional strain of such a public investigation into their loved family member, and the show ensures that the plight of the family is also mentioned and shown, instead of just treating it like a purely police matter.

Details explored on the release date, where to watch, and what to expect out of season 2 of Missing: Dead or Alive?

Netflix’s Missing: Dead or Alive? premiered its season 1 in May of 2023 and instantly became a huge hit among the viewers and audience. The second season of the show is all set to return on November 24, 2025. An official report from the US Department of Justice states that more than 1500 people go missing in America every single day, and the most important timeframe, which is crucial to the investigative case, is the first 24 to 48 hours after the crime has taken place.

In Missing: Dead or Alive? the show traces the officers at the Richland County Sheriff’s Department of Missing Persons Unit, which is in Columbia, South Carolina. The officers are shown trying to delve into the investigation right after the disappearance occurs and piecing the case together as soon as they can, so that time does not run out.

In season 1 of the show, there were three main officers, who are also set to return in the second season of the show. The first is Vicki Rains, who has 22 years of previous experience working in the Major Crimes department, before he was transferred to Richland’s Missing Persons department to look into the cases. The second officer is JP Smith, who is an elderly officer with 40 years of experience working for law enforcement, with a specialization in juvenile cases.

Following that, he became a part of Richland’s unit. The last officer is Heidi Jackson, who is responsible for and oversees a total of five departments at the Sheriff’s Department in Richland County, with one of them being the Missing Persons Unit.

In Missing: Dead or Alive?, the true crime docuseries, the officers are shown going over extensive case files and trying to find out the exact circumstances of somebody going missing. They then proceed to carry out search and rescue operations in addition to following the leads of suspects as well.

Stay tuned for more updates.