Physical: Asia Finale: Inside the 'Last Supper' shared by Korea and Mongolia

Physical: Asia (Image via Netflix)

As Physical: Asia entered its final stretch, the remaining teams, Korea and Mongolia, shared one unexpected moment before the Final Quest began: a communal dinner that quickly revealed tension, competitive psychology and shifting confidence levels between the finalists.

The sequence, placed just before the championship games, served as the last calm before the most physically demanding showdown of the season.

Physical: Asia Finale - The meal that turned into a psychological battle

The meal was set inside the arena compound, featuring dishes from both nations.

The Mongolian athletes immediately recognized their cuisine.

“Khorkhog,” Orkhonbayar said, as platters of boiled meat and buuz appeared on the table.

Korea’s athletes reacted similarly when a spread of Korean food arrived.

Dong-hyun pointed out dishes with enthusiasm, name-checking samgyetang, samgyeopsal, kimchi jjigae and baeksuk.

As Eun-sil looked over the spread, she said, “That looks amazing.”

Min-jae later joked that the moment felt like “our own Last Supper… that one big meal, that occurs right before someone gets killed.”

While the table appeared celebratory, both teams were fully aware that the meal preceded a high-stakes final.

Adiyasuren and Khandsuren admitted the conflicting atmosphere, saying that although the food made her feel “rejuvenated and full of energy,” it was also “a bit of an awkward situation” because they were sharing a meal with the people they were about to fight.

Beneath the laughter, both teams used the meal to read each other

The table talk quickly shifted from food to strategic curiosity. Mongolia quietly assessed Korea’s demeanor.

Dong-hyun noted the glances, saying,



“They kept glancing over at us. Probably wondering, ‘What’s going on in their heads? Are they relaxed? Anxious?’”



Orkhonbayar later said he “kept an eye on Korea the entire time while eating.”

Korea acknowledged Mongolia’s surprising run in the competition.

When asked if they expected Mongolia to reach the finals, Dulguun prompted,



“I think they're surprised.”



Dong-hyun said,



“Honestly, I think we were all surprised,” explaining that at first he assumed Mongolia had simply been “lucky.”



The conversation moved from analysis to humor.

When asked whether Mongolia had expected Korea to reach the finals, Khandsuren responded,



“We weren’t all that surprised. At least, not me.”



Korea admitted they had underestimated Mongolia earlier in the season.

The exchange also revealed competitive jabs delivered with politeness.

When Khandsuren quipped, “We’re ‘Lucky Vicky,’ huh?” the table laughed.

Moments later, Orkhonbayar delivered the most pointed line of the night while looking at the opponents:



“Enjoy it while you can, before you taste defeat.”



During the final meal, Orkhonbayar kept his eyes on Team Korea, prompting Dong-hyun to acknowledge the silent standoff,



“I wasn’t going to let our opponents intimidate us. Looking at Orkhonbayar, I could tell that he thought the same thing.”



The meal ended with a promise and a reminder of what was at stake

As the final game of Physical: Asia approached, discussions shifted towards the prize money.

When Korea asked Mongolia how they would use the winnings, Orkhonbayar answered,



“If our team wins today, and we get the prize money, we’ll buy all of you some plane tickets to visit Mongolia.”



Korea laughed and responded with determination. Orkhonbayar added,



“Let’s both give it everything we've got today.”



However, Korea did not intend to visit Mongolia on the Mongolian winnings.

Dong-hyun stated clearly,



“I’m determined to do so with our own prize money.”



The shared meal concluded with both sides acknowledging the intensity ahead.

Dong-hyun had noted that “the fight began long before thry entered the final arena.”

Both teams rose from the table knowing that the Final Quest would settle everything that words could not.

The quiet psychological battle of the “Last Supper” ended as Korea and Mongolia walked toward the arena, hours away from the Iron Ball Drag, Wall Push and the simultaneous drag race that would determine Physical: Asia’s champion.

Stay tuned for more updates.