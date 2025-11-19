"They come nonstop" – Physical: Asia Team Korea’s captain Kim Dong-hyun talks about the constant fan DMs from sparring challenges to cicada jokes

Dong Hyun Kim of South Korea speaks to the media during the UFC 207 Ultimate Media Day (Image via Getty)

On November 18, Kim Dong-hyun, the captain of Team Korea in Physical: Asia, addressed the current status of his direct messages from fans during a YouTube episode “Fight and Sifeng? Bleeding and Sifeng? Listen to the Physical Behind-the-Scenes and Sifeng?!” on the channel TEO Theo.

He confirmed that messages arrive continuously, noting,

“They come nonstop. They come randomly.”

Dong-hyun detailed the types of messages he receives, including requests from young fans and even kindergarteners.

Specific messages included offers to meet at a kindergarten class and fold origami, illustrating the frequency and variety of these communications.

Physical: Asia star Kim Dong Hyun on the constant flood of fan DMs

Volume and frequency of fan messages

The Physical: Asia Team Korea captain reported that fan messages have increased in both number and diversity, explaining that they "send so many" and questioning whether some might be fake, highlighting uncertainty about their authenticity. He added,

“Now even kindergarteners send them,” emphasizing that the senders range across age groups.

In one example, Dong-hyun described receiving a message asking him to visit a kindergarten, specifying that the sender was in the Sunflower Class and would fold "origami" for him.

Jang Do-youn, who verified the messages directly, explained the pattern of repeated contact from a particular fan.

Initially, the person was polite, but when there was no reply, they sent follow-up messages over several days requesting to "spar," and the most recent message referenced catching cicadas, showing both the persistence and specificity of the fan communications.

Content of messages and specific examples

Dong-hyun provided detailed examples of the types of messages he receives. He recalled a recent message that had arrived three hours ago, referencing his nickname "cicada" and inquiring about Fabre’s Insect Book. He added that the sender also claimed to be Fabre and mentioned catching cicadas, noting that a similar message had been sent the day before.

These statements often indicate that the messages reference personal nicknames or interests. Dong-hyun also expressed frustration at the repetitive nature of the messages, saying,

“DMs keep coming. So I reply? Then they say, ‘Sorry, brother. It was a joke.’ Come on. If you’re coming, just come.”

Reactions from team members and other participants

Amotti, another representative of Team Korea, commented that most messages she receives are supportive. In the same episode, when asked who might be inundated with messages following the release of Physical: Asia, both Dong-hyun and Amotti explained that Minjae is having a "massive impact." They noted that his attention comes from multiple actions rather than a single instance, indicating expectations for significant focus on other participants as well.

Jang Do-youn’s observations supported Dong-hyun’s account of persistent messages, noting that fans began sending them as early as August and continued after repeated follow-ups.

Dong-hyun also reflected on his experience preparing for Physical: Asia, recalling his initial lack of preparation for Physical: 100 Season 2. He said,

“Other people risked their lives, but at the time I thought of it as one of the programs I had been recruited for. Of course, even if I had prepared it wouldn’t have changed drastically, but I thought going out unprepared would lead to poor results. After that I really exercised.”

The Physical: Asia Team Korea captain established the context of his professional focus amid the ongoing fan interactions.

Stay tuned for more updates.