"I was that absent-minded" - Physical: Asia Team Korea's Kim Dong-hyun discusses his lack of preparation for Physical: 100 Season 2

Dong Hyun Kim of South Korea poses on the scale during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in (Image via Getty)

Kim Dong-hyun discussed his preparation for Physical: 100 season 2 during a recent appearance on the YouTube channel TEO in a video titled "Want to fight? Want to bleed? Want to hear the physical behind-the-scenes?!" released on November 18.

Speaking as a representative of the Physical: Asia Korean team alongside Amotty, he described his lack of preparation during filming. He said,

"The day before season 2 filming I was filming 'City Fisher' in Haenam. I arrived at 3 a.m. that night and filmed in the morning. I'm not making excuses; I was that absent-minded and unprepared."

Dong-hyun also admitted that his mindset affected his performance, leading to an early elimination from the show, though he participated in Physical: Asia afterward.

Physical: Asia Team Korea's captain Kim Dong-hyun reflects on his lack of preparation for Physical: 100 Season 2

Dong-hyun explained that during the second season of Physical: 100, he did not have structured training beforehand. He said,

"Other people risked their lives, but at the time I thought of it as one of the programs I had been recruited for. Of course, even if I had prepared it wouldn't have changed drastically, but I thought going out unprepared would lead to poor results. After that I really exercised."

He acknowledged that his lack of preparation contributed to his challenges in the course. Amotti, who appeared with Dong-hyun, compared her own expectations to Dong-hyun’s experience.

He explained that he had some expectation of participating, and after Physical: 100 season 2 ended, the producer casually asked if she would prepare for the next season, and he eventually received a call. He described this as an "expectation" that he initially had. His preparation contrasted with Dong-hyun’s admission of being unprepared, highlighting different approaches among participants.

Winning Physical: Asia

Despite limited preparation, Dong-hyun joined Physical: Asia, where Team Korea competed against other national teams in challenging games.

The final quest included three events: the Wall-Pushing Match, the Iron Ball Dragging Match, and the Infinite Tail Tag Match.

In the Wall-Pushing Match, Team Korea won two of three rounds against Team Mongolia. Team Korea also won the Iron Ball Dragging Match after a tie-break round with Team Mongolia.

These results secured Team Korea as the winners of Physical: Asia, with members including Kim Dong-hyun, Kim Min-jae, Jang Eun-sil, Amotty, Choi Seung-yeon, and Yun Sung-bin.

Team Mongolia, including Dulguun Enkhbat, Lkhagva-Ochir Erdene-Ochir, Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu, Orkhonbayar “Bökh” Bayarsaikhan, Adiyasuren Amarsaikhan, and Khandsuren Gantogtokh, finished second.

During a discussion about the training process, Jang Doyoun referenced a scene involving Dong-hyun, noting his torso-breaking moment. Dong-hyun recalled the experience, stating,

"Ordinary people say that and don't easily change, but I really etched it into my bones."

Amotty added that following the filming, they continued exercising together. Kim also mentioned he might be the only person who exercises after Physical, while Jang noted that participants "normally" prepare beforehand.

Career background

Kim Dong-hyun, born November 17, 1981, in Suwon, South Korea, is a retired mixed martial artist known for competing in the UFC’s welterweight division.

He trained in Judo, Taekwondo, and Hapkido during his youth and later joined professional MMA organizations, including DEEP, Spirit MC, and the UFC.

Dong-hyun also appeared in Korean variety shows such as Master in the House, DoReMi Market, The Return of Superman, and Strong Heart, and taught self-defense classes to students, including Hani of EXID.

Stay tuned for more updates.