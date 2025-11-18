Physical: Asia Team Korea's Amotti explains that his entire family is Korean amidst mixed-race rumors

Amotti from Physical: Asia Team South Korea (Image via Instagram/@amottivation)

Amotti, winner of Physical: 100 Season 2 – Underground and a representative of Team Korea in Physical: Asia, addressed questions regarding his nationality and family background.

In a video released on the YouTube channel TEO Teo titled “Wanna fight, sifeong? Wanna get hurt, sifeong? Wanna hear the Physical behind-the-scenes, sifeong?!”, Amotti discussed misunderstandings about his heritage alongside Kim Donghyun. He stated,

“I search related queries by myself. 'Amotti nationality,' 'Amotti mixed race' come up. People have asked about my nationality. Mother, father, grandmother, grandfather. Everyone I know is Korean.”

This statement confirmed that his entire family is of Korean descent.

Physical: Asia Amotti confirms full Korean heritage amid mixed-race speculations

Early life and career

Kim Jae-hong, professionally known as Amotti, was born on November 9, 1992, in Daegu, South Korea.

He graduated from the College of Physical Education at Yeungnam University and served in the Republic of Korea Marine Corps, being discharged in 2013.

Following his military service, Amotti began CrossFit in December 2013. He achieved 6th place in the 2019 CrossFit Open and 2nd place in the Asia Championship.

On May 26, 2020, he launched a YouTube channel featuring exercise vlogs and daily life content.

In 2021, Amotti was cast in the reality show Steel Troops but withdrew due to a car accident two weeks before filming.

Amotti retired from CrossFit and competitions after a car accident in January 2021 and shifted focus to his YouTube channel.

In 2023, he won the bodybuilding competition Show Me the Body, receiving a prize of 20 million won.

In 2024, he competed in Physical: 100 Season 2, where he was initially eliminated in Quest 2: Maze Race but returned after being selected by Jung Ji-hyun in Quest 2.5: Pillar Challenge, ultimately winning the season against Hong Beom-seok.

On April 3, 2024, he signed an exclusive contract with BONBOOENT alongside Chu Sung-hoon and Kim Dong-hyun.

Physical: Asia participation

In 2025, Amotti represented South Korea in Physical: Asia and joined the tvN variety show Muscle Farmers. During the TEO Teo video, Kim Donghyun explained that Amotti is good at social life, has good character, and knows how to behave toward seniors and juniors, noting that he likes those qualities. Jang Doyoun added that Amotti is good at "ssabassaba," reflecting the team members’ observations.

Kim Donghyun further said,

“He doesn't like doing those things only for me. You can see it there too. How he acts. How he treats the younger ones. He is always a friend with the charm to lead people.”

During the TEO Teo discussion, Kim Donghyun explained that several men imitate the "real man," with Cha Seung-hoon being the closest, and that many people also imitate Amotti. He added that because Amotti has long hair, he wears a headband when working out, which "sold out," highlighting his influence in fitness and social media.

Final Quest and team results

The Final Quest of Physical: Asia featured three games: the Wall-Pushing Match, Iron Ball Dragging Match, and Infinite Tail Tag Match.

Team Korea won the Wall-Pushing Match 2–1 over Team Mongolia and proceeded to the Iron Ball Dragging Match, winning after a tie-break round.

This resulted in Team Mongolia finishing in second place. Team Korea, including Amotti, Kim Dong-hyun, Kim Min-jae, Jang Eun-sil, Choi Seung-yeon, and Yun Sung-bin, secured the title of the fittest team and a one billion won ($700,000) grand prize on Netflix.

Stay tuned for more updates.