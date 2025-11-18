Kim Kardashian allegedly caught Prince Harry & Meghan Markle lying about a reported “photo mix-up”

Kris Jenner (Image via Instagram/krisjenner)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently made headlines after Kim Kardashian deleted their photos from Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday party. While there were ongoing reports about the royal couple checking the “NO PHOTOS” box in the consent form at the party, there have been a few sources suggesting that the pair was allegedly not given any such forms.

It was further said that Kardashian allegedly “caught” the Sussexes not being truthful about the reported photo mix-up. Several celebrities were in attendance at Kris Jenner’s birthday party, including Oprah, Tyler Perry, Justin Bieber, Vin Diesel, and Adele.

As Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian shared a carousel of pictures from the birthday bash, it included a picture of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. However, followers were quick to notice that the picture was later removed.

Sources make revelations about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s “photo mix-up”

As per Reality Tea, a source has given some insight into the whole story and what actually happened. The said source revealed,

“There were no consent forms [for Markle and Harry]. Moreover, there was no consent form for the other celebrities present at Jenner’s milestone birthday celebration. “Not for them. Not for anybody,” the individual stressed, further adding, “Total fiction.”

A royal source has shared a candid confession, as Page Six quoted,

“It truly shows that Harry is so far removed from the rest of the family. These people may be stars in America, but the pure ostentatiousness is at odds with what Prince William is trying to do with his life and the monarchy.”

While several sources have reportedly told Page Six that some people are not quite pleased with the pair's tactics. One source revealed,

“An idea was pitched to Harry — what if he reviewed a hot chocolate every week while chatting with a different friend… which he and his team considered and rejected.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend Kris Jenner’s star-studded birthday party

As Kris Jenner recently celebrated her 70th birthday, it was a star-studded affair with several celebrities in attendance, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, a source has revealed to People.

“Meghan was glowing in a black wrap-style dress that showed off one leg. She looked very glamorous and fit the theme perfectly. Harry looked sharp in a tuxedo with a poppy for Remembrance Day.”

The insider further said,

“She looked very glamorous and fit the theme perfectly. Harry looked sharp in a tuxedo.”

Meghan Markle and the Kardashians have been good friends over the years, as Meghan earlier sent Kris Jenner goodies from her brand, which included jams, honey and crepe mixes. Meghan Markle also gifted Khloe Kardashian a wicker basket that had a beautiful assortment of jams, wine, flowers and vegetables. Khloe later thanked her while posting the photo of the gift basket on social media.

However, there have been a few sources making shocking revelations, as The Hollywood Reporter article claimed about Meghan Markle saying,

“She belittles people, she doesn’t take advice. They’re both poor decision-makers, they change their minds frequently. Harry is a very, very charming person — no airs at all — but he’s very much an enabler. And she’s just terrible."

