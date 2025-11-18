"He showed incredible performance:" Physical: Asia athlete Kim Dong-Hyun, opens up on his Korean squad member Amotti

Kim Dong-hyun of Team Korea in Physical: Asia (Image via Getty)

Physical: Asia wrapped up its first season of the Olympic-style reality series with a touch of national pride, with its finale premiering on Netflix on 18 November 2025.

Team Korea was crowned the winner of the high-intensity competition, winning the title along with the hefty prize of one billion Korean won, defeating the other seven teams of Physical: Asia representing countries: Mongolia, Indonesia, Australia, Thailand, Turkey, Philippines, and Japan.

The group’s victory in Physical: Asia was possible through the combined efforts and hard work of a line-up of six exceptional contestants, including Physical: 100 season 2 winner Amotti, MMA fighter Kim Dong-hyun, CrossFit athlete Choi Seung-yeon, wrestler Kim Min-jae, Jang Eun-sil, and Olympian Yun Sung-bin.

During the Physical: Asia finale, the two finalists, Team Mongolia and Team Korea, went head-to-head for two tasks. The first challenge was the Infinite Tail Tag match, followed by the Iron Ball Dragging match. The contestants of Team Korea secured victory in both rounds, becoming the winners of Physical: Asia.

Team Korea's team member, MMA fighter Kim Dong-hyun, opened up on his Physical: Asia teammate during a YouTube behind-the-scenes discussion.

He spoke in a video streamed on the YouTube channel TEO Theo on November 18, 2025, that 33-year-old South Korean CrossFitter and YouTuber Amotti was extremely good at performance, which motivated him to work out, as he was not training at that time, as he said:

He showed incredible performance.

Here's what Team Korea's Kim Dong-hyun said about the Physical: Asia team member Amotti

A new video titled Fight and Sipeng? Bleed and Sipeng? Listen to the Physical Behind-the-Scenes and Sipeng?! was released on the YouTube channel TEO Theo on November 18, 2025.

As part of this installment of Salon de Rip, Korean representatives from Physical: Asia, Kim Dong-hyun and Amotti, appeared together to talk about their experiences and the bond they formed while competing.

Kim Dong-hyun opened up about his first impression of Amotti during their appearance together as part of the Team Korean on Physical: Asia. Reflecting on the moment they met, Kim admitted that he had no idea about who Amotti was initially, as he said:

"Before that, I didn’t know Amotti well,” he said, recalling how the introduction left him momentarily confused. “When I heard the introduction, I thought, ‘Amotti?’… ‘Is he a foreigner?’ I didn’t know.”

However, Kim quickly became impressed after witnessing Amotti’s performance firsthand. He explained that despite not being in heavy training himself at the time, watching Amotti compete was inspiring.

"He showed incredible performance, and although I wasn’t training much at the time, he became a huge source of motivation,” Kim shared.

That motivation pushed him back into the gym with renewed energy. Kim described the impact Amotti had on his mindset, saying,

“I wanted to train and learn like him. So I went to the gym to work out and thought, ‘This is how you get stronger.’”

Kim Dong-hyn was truly amazed by the intensity and discipline Amotti brought to every session as he explained,

“He trains as if he’s an athlete competing in the Olympics next month.”

He was clearly driven by the dedication he witnessed in Amotti. That level of commitment, he added, naturally brought them closer as they continued to train side by side.

During behind-the-scenes discussion of Physical: Asia, Kim Jae-hong, popularly known as Amotti, also opened up about how meaningful their connection was from the start. The South Korean CrossFit athlete revealed that he had long admired Kim as a professional fighter, saying,

I actually really liked him as an athlete and considered him an idol. We first met on 'Physical: 100 Season 2.' Since then, we became close very quickly.

