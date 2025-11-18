Physical: Asia cast members make a pit stop at Olive Young

Physical: Asia (Image via Instagram/@amottivation)

Physical: Asia cast mates Eddie Williams, Amotti, and Orkhonbayar Bayarsaikhan took a day off from the tough challenges and the arena for a day of downtime. The cast members had a fun day out as they explored Korea’s cultural hotspots and also made a pit stop at the renowned beauty centre, Olive Young.

Show producer Jang Ho-gi recently revealed to Deadline that it was legendary Filipino boxer Pacquiao, who is a renowned world champion in eight different divisions in boxing, that is the “inspiration behind the whole franchise.”

Physical: Asia alum Amotti joins other castmates for a fun day out

Amotti posted a picture from the fun day out and captioned it, writing,

“K-beauty guys, self-care mode on.”

As the Physical: Asia alum posted a carousel of photos, the trio posed outside the iconic Olive Young store, with Amotti being flanked by Australia’s StrongMan Eddie Williams and 27-year-old athlete Orkhonbayar Bayarsaikhan, a wrestler who practises bokh, which is Mongolia’s traditional wrestling art.

Strongman Eddie Williams also offered more glimpses into their off-day escapades while sharing a photo dump that included a picture of the trio all smiles inside Olive Young, and they were seen posing right in front of the Torriden, ISOI, and Bring Green shelves, which can be seen as the “beauty-lover’s trifecta.” Eddie playfully added a caption saying.

“Sponsor me please @oliveyoung_global.”

Physical: Asia producer makes a few behind-the-scenes revelations

Netflix’s ‘Physical: Asia’ producer Jang Ho-gi recently made a few interesting behind-the-scenes revelations to Deadline. As Jang pointed out, the show required a “uniquely large interpretation team to facilitate production.”

He further added how they started very Korean-centred, but their entire goal was to slowly expand to other countries, with their spin-offs in the pipeline for Physical: the US and Italy.

“We thought that instead of going for Physical: World from the get-go, maybe it’s better to start off with our neighboring nations first, which is how we came up with the idea of Physical: Asia.”

By saying renowned boxer Pacquiao is the inspiration for the show, Jang Ho-gi said,

“I always wanted to work with him, so whenever I had the chance, I would go to see him when he comes to Korea, or I would contact him,” says Jang. “He invited me over to his house in the Philippines, so I switched flights to get to General Santos, where I went to his house and saw him train. He also treated me to a whole meal. I ate together with him and played games with his sons.” "He told me that he enjoyed watching both seasons of Physical: 100 and I said that we would love to invite him for the next season. He was very willing to take it,” adds Jang. “We were very worried, because he’s already been there, done that, and it would be a big challenge for him to participate, because he’s not very young and he’s already done everything.

Physical: Asia is currently streaming on Netflix. Stay tuned for more updates.