Is Cloudflare down? Multiple sites including X, ChatGPT, and more face global outage

Cloudflare stated that they are working to resolve the issue (Image via Getty)

Cloudflare is down, as confirmed by the company through its website on November 18, 2025. The problem began with an internal service degradation, impacting a few services. Despite being restored, the content delivery network services provider warned that more than usual errors could appear.

While users started to face issues, they took to X (formerly Twitter), sharing their reactions. The problems were even reported in Down Detector, which tracks outages in various platforms, as per The Independent.

On the other hand, X was also affected due to Cloudflare issues. Apart from that, ChatGPT and Letterboxd witnessed similar problems, where an error message stated that the requested page could not be shown.

The live updates posted by The Independent say that the outage initially began in the UK. However, websites were working in the entire region during that period after being refreshed.







Windows Central stated that video games like League of Legends also suffered issues due to the outage. Platforms like OpenAI, alongside a few other websites, featured a message that says:



“Please unblock challenges.cloudflare.com to proceed.”



According to Sky News, the services of Cloudflare are used by global websites. The platform was undergoing maintenance before the outage happened for all users.

Cloudflare has been posting updates on the website: Outage and other details explained

As mentioned, the problem was fixed at one point, but the platform informed that errors might continue to appear. However, the company said that they were investigating the matter. An hour after the issue began, the WARP access was removed temporarily in London, due to which people could not connect to the internet.

Cybersecurity firm Check Point’s head of the public sector, Graeme Stuart, shared his response to the ongoing matter, stating that it was similar to the problems that were suffered by AWS and Azure. In a statement obtained by Sky News, Stuart mentioned that services like Cloudflare are frequently used by everyone.

Graeme also addressed the possible consequences of such outages by adding:



“When a platform of this size slips, the impact spreads far and fast and everyone feels it at once. Many organizations still run everything through one route with no meaningful backup. When that route fails, there is no fallback. That is the weakness we keep seeing play out.”



As per the latest updates posted by Cloudflare, they have identified the problem and are working to resolve it. The company confirmed that changes were implemented to ensure that Cloudflare Access and WARP start working again. Moreover, the WARP services resumed in London.

The latest issue happened a few days after Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince claimed that Google was allegedly using its power to remove certain kinds of content from the internet for its AI models.

According to Fortune magazine, Prince’s comments came during an appearance at the Web Summit in Lisbon, where he also stated that Google did not pay anything to the websites that originally published the content. Google responded by saying that they want to offer the best clicks to users and that any website can decide to step back from the AI crawling process without any loss.