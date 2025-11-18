Johnny Knoxville weds Emily Ting and feels like 'the happiest fella in the universe' as officiated by John Waters

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 25: (L-R) Emily Ting and Johnny Knoxville attend the Red Carpet Premiere of Hulu's "Chad Powers" at Rose Bowl Stadium on September 25, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The latest and most joyful update involving Johnny Knoxville arrived on November 16, 2025, when he revealed that he had officially married filmmaker and costume designer Emily Ting. The announcement surprised fans not because the couple wasn’t expected to marry, but because the ceremony, officiated by filmmaker John Waters, was far more intimate and sentimental than many anticipated from the long-time Jackass star.

Only after confirming the marriage did Knoxville reference the Instagram post where he shared photos and heartfelt words about the celebration, including the line describing himself as:

“The happiest fella in the universe.”

Inside the intimate wedding of Johnny Knoxville and Emily Ting

As seen in the post shared by Johnny Knoxville, the couple posed beneath a floral arch with their dog, Bucket, who remains a beloved fixture in their shared life. Knoxville wore a midnight-blue velvet suit with white loafers, while Ting opted for a lavender mini dress adorned with a cream-colored bodice and a yellow bow, an aesthetic choice perfectly aligned with her creative background.

In the second picture on the post, standing beside them was filmmaker John Waters, who served as minister for the ceremony. Knoxville has shared a friendly relation with the filmmaker for years, a bond which started from the sets of the 2004 adult comedy film A Dirty Shame. Knoxville thanked Waters for being “THE best minister ever.”

This wedding marks the third marriage for Knoxville, who shares three children from previous relationships. According to International Business Times’ profile on Emily Ting, she first worked with him during the production of Jackass Forever, where she served as a costume designer, bringing her closer to Knoxville. The two grew close during the film’s development, and just seven months after filing for divorce from his ex-wife, Knoxville went public with their relationship. By 2023, they began appearing publicly as a couple, including their attendance at the Los Angeles premiere of Apple TV’s The Studio. The couple frequently share glimpses of their life with Bucket on social media.

Johnny Knoxville’s career explored

The American stunt performer and actor Johnny Knoxville built his reputation through Jackass, the MTV phenomenon that redefined physical comedy and made him a household name. Knoxville’s rise to fame began with his early DIY stunt proposals that caught the attention of Jeff Tremaine and Spike Jonze, eventually forming the basis of the hit MTV show.

Following the success of his show, Knoxville appeared in films such as The Dukes of Hazzard, The Ringer, Men in Black II, A Dirty Shame, and Walking Tall. He also voiced the character, Leonardo in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014), guest-starred in everything from King of the Hill to Family Guy, and even dabbled in documentary filmmaking, most notably with The Birth of Big Air and The Wild and Wonderful Whites of West Virginia.

Behind the camera, Knoxville’s production companies, Dickhouse Productions and later Hello Junior, opened the door for him to develop projects outside the Jackass universe. In recent years, Knoxville has diversified even further. He made an appearance on WWE during the popular Wrestlemania event and also got into some action against Sam Zayn. Meanwhile, his 2024 podcast, Pretty Sure I Can Fly, revealed a more reflective, conversational side to the star, allowing him to engage more personally with listeners.

His relationship with Emily Ting, now his wife, has played a significant role in his transformation. Ting, a Taiwanese-born, Los Angeles–raised costume designer and filmmaker, brings her own remarkable creative résumé to the partnership.

The latest chapter, marked by their intimate wedding officiated by John Waters, cements Knoxville’s evolution from the fearless stunt icon of the 2000s to a multidimensional entertainer whose career now spans comedy, film, production, podcasting, and family life.