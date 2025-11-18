All's Fair season 1 episode 5 ending explained: Did Carr find someone to join her in taking revenge on Allura?

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 22: Sarah Paulson and Kim Kardashian attend the Disney+ London premiere after party for Hulu's 'All's Fair' on October 22, 2025 in London England on October 22, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Disney+)

In All’s Fair season 1 episode 5, we see Carr’s personal life and how emotionally troubled she is, yet getting revenge on Allura is still her top priority. In the previous episode, Emerald was used as a pawn to reach and take revenge on Dina. But after Walton’s death, all the female attorneys are now under suspicion, even though they had nothing to do with his death, or maybe someone has (who knows).

Episode 5 begins with Carr dropping her daughter off at school. She notices that her daughter feels like a stranger there, with no friends at all. She doesn’t even have anyone she can call for her birthday party. The only people she can think of inviting are her nanny and her violin teacher, Mrs. Fossen. Carr has to attend an arbitration hearing, which is why she wanted Ami to bring friends home. But sadly, she has no one.

Soon after, we see Juliana, a new client who wishes to get a separation from her husband. She has been married for almost 40 years, but her husband no longer recognizes her because he has Alzheimer’s. Dina tells her she can live her own life now since he is in a care facility, but she still feels responsible for him and for their marriage. She wants to be free from all responsibilities, follow her dreams, and make friends. She loves her husband, but his illness has left her without a real partner, putting her in a tough situation.

Her daughter is against the divorce. While discussing her case, Allura asks Emerald if she is okay after what happened to her at the party. Emerald replies that she is fine and says she is “cool as a cucumber.” Juliana has signed a prenuptial agreement with her husband, and since Liberty is planning to get married, she seems a bit doubtful about having to sign a prenup too.

What’s up with Carr in All’s Fair season 1 episode 5?

At the arbitration meeting, Carr becomes emotional when an iPhone memory of her ex-husband pops up, which triggers her. In the middle of the meeting, she suddenly abandons her client, shuts down the case, and walks out. While sitting outside, Ms. Dome, the representative of the opposing client, meets Carr. She hints that she is available if Carr ever needs help. Carr opens up about her midlife crisis and how things have fallen apart with her daughter.

Later, Carr gets charged with speeding and drunk driving and is taken into custody. But Ms. Dome arrives and gets her out on bail. Dome says she wants to team up with Carr. She explains her reasons and says,

“I am tired of Allura Grant. Tired of her poaching my high-profile clients and undermining my credibility in court.”

She wants Allura taken down and claims she has something powerful that could destroy her. Since Carr has Chase’s (Allura’s ex-husband) case, Dome wishes to join her and seek revenge. Lane even says that “she has met her soulmate,” and what this duo will do to bring down Allura is yet to be seen.

Milan finally tells Chase that she is pregnant, something she has been hiding from him for a long time. Chase is surprised but happy to hear the news. However, Milan quickly shuts him down, saying the baby is only hers and she is just informing him without expecting anything from him in return.

All’s Fair season 1 episode 5 ending explained: Allura and other female attorneys might fall under suspicion for Walton’s death

Carr is also worried about her daughter, and she wants to transfer her to a better school where she has friends and doesn’t feel “left out.” To get selected and stand out from other applicants, Ami has to write an essay. She chooses to write about “Carr’s cutting,” and her hook question is: How did it change her? She mentions the scar on Carr’s hand that she always hides with her gloves. This becomes a very emotional moment for Carr because she realizes the extent to which her daughter has been affected by it.

Meanwhile, Liberty decides to sign the prenup agreement. She tells Reggie that she had second thoughts because their current case involves a woman who signed a prenup and is now getting divorced.

Soon after, before Emerald can warn Allura, Detective Connie Morrow arrives and seizes all of Allura’s electronic devices. Allura and Dina had researched Walton and his past because they wanted to know about the strange man from the party, especially since the feds had not arrested him earlier due to a lack of evidence. They were only trying to help Emerald get justice, but Walton’s sudden “suicide” has now put them in trouble.

Also, Dina has a past connection with the Waltons’ family. She had once filed a lawsuit against Lloyd Walton’s father for a Ponzi scheme that led to his bankruptcy. The detective says that all these things may be circumstantial, but when they are put together, they appear to be solid evidence.

Before the detective can question Allura further, Dina steps in. What complications this case will bring, and how Carr’s new partnership will explode in Allura’s divorce case, will be revealed in the next episode of All’s Fair season 1.