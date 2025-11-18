What happened with Team Japan in Quest 5 of Physical: Asia?

Team Japan's captain Yushin Okami (Image via Getty)

Physical: Asia returned with episodes 10-12 on November 18, 2025. Episode 10 saw the competition getting narrowed down to just three countries after Team Australia was eliminated in the 1,200kg Pillar Push Death Match.

The teams that advanced to Quest 5 were Korea, Mongolia, and Japan. By the end of this quest, only two countries remained in the show to compete for the title.

Of the three finalists, Team Japan struggled in Quest 5, called Castle Conquest, which ultimately sabotaged their chances of winning the show.

It was a timed task in which they had to transport a loaded supply wagon from one point to another within a castle. There were also multiple other obstacles along the way to the destination that athletes had to overcome to finish successfully.

Since it was a timed task, only the two teams with the fastest time would advance to the Final Quest. The country that finished last would be sent home.

Although the Japanese athletes struggled from the beginning, they continued to push through, overcoming one hurdle at a time.

However, toward the end, when all that was left was to close a giant bridge at the front of the castle, Team Japan got stuck.

Ultimately, they ran out of time and failed the task. Consequently, they were eliminated from Physical: Asia.

What challenges did Team Japan face during Castle Conquest in Physical: Asia?







Episode 11, titled Impenetrable Fortress, saw Japan’s attempt at completing the Castle Conquest.

In Castle Conquest, the players were required to transport a rickshaw loaded with sandbags and crates into a castle. However, on their way, they had to overcome other hurdles, including pushing the cart over a dune, crashing open a locked gate, closing a weighted bridge, taking the wagon across the finish line, and more.

Japan’s captain, Yushin, had faith in his teammates, confident they could emerge victorious.



“We are resilient, which is how I know we’ll beat Korea and Mongolia today,” he added.



As soon as the game began, Yushin and the two others began unloading the cart so that they could easily move it uphill.

Meanwhile, Nonoka climbed a rope, got to the top of the castle, and let down the bridge, which revealed the castle’s shut door behind it.

The other players focused on removing the obstacles in the cart’s path so they would not have to waste time doing that later.

After Katsumi, Yushin, and Itoi removed the sandbags, they tried pulling it, but failed. Consequently, they began removing the crates to empty the cart.

In the meantime, the others formed two assembly lines to move the cargo up the hill.

Shortly after, the team faced its first hurdle. The battering ram intended to crash open the gate did not help the Japanese.

After multiple attempts of ramming it into the gate, they could not break it open.



“We made a big dent, but that was it. It wouldn’t open,” Nonoka said.



When they failed to open it, they decided to move on to pushing the cart, afraid they would waste time.

It was easy at first to push the empty cart; however, they faced their second hurdle when they came to the dune. Their cart got stuck and would not budge.

Soichi, who was pulling from the front, strategized and used his back to lift the cart, gaining some momentum.

His tactic worked, and Team Japan reached the top of the hill. But they still had to open the gate to enter the castle.

Katsumi suggested that they use the cart to break it open, and his plan worked. Then, they loaded the cart and made their way into the castle. However, the moment the wheels touched sand, it got stuck again.



“I knew we were in danger. We’d been delayed too many times. In the end, it’s a race against the clock,” Soichi said.



After much effort, the Japanese managed to pass the finish line. Now, all they had to do was raise the bridge to finish.

In episode 12, when the results were being announced, it was revealed that Team Japan had failed to complete the task.

A flashback scene showed the Japanese athletes trying to pull the bridge up to close it. Although they got the bridge to the halfway point, they could not fully close it. They continued to change their strategies and pull it, but it did not budge.

While they continued to give it their all, they ran out of time. At the 1-hour mark, the challenge concluded, and Team Japan failed to finish.



“As team captain, I’m really frustrated. And I feel like I let everyone down,” Yushin said.



Consequently, Team Japan was eliminated from Physical: Asia.

As the episode progressed, it was Team Korea that outperformed Team Mongolia in the Final Quest and won the title.

Stay tuned for more updates.