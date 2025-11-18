Physical: Asia Episode 10 Recap: Death Match decides final three as Korea secures map advantage for Quest 5

Physical: Asia (Image via Netflix)

Episode 10 of Physical: Asia arrives at a pivotal point in the competition, narrowing the field down to the final three countries through a brutal Death Match, a strategic preliminary game, and the reveal of the high-stakes fifth quest.

With the 1,200-kilogram Pillar Push returning as one of the most punishing events of the series, Episode 10 sets the tone for the endgame, forcing competitors to rely on coordination, composure, and sheer mental endurance.

The episode also introduces Quest Five’s rules and the arena layout, giving the winning team a vital information advantage heading into the next elimination round.

Physical: Asia — Death Match, Treadmill Relay, and Castle Conquest Setup

The episode opens with the Fourth Quest: Death Match, a 100-lap, 1,200-kilogram Pillar Push that determines which two teams will advance to the Fifth Quest.

As the Master announced,



“The first two teams to make 100 laps will be moving on to the fifth quest. Whoever finishes last will be eliminated.”



From the opening push, Korea, Australia, and Mongolia fought through deep sand, uneven terrain, and collapsing endurance.

Korea’s Dong-hyun sets the tone with,



“Nothing was gonna stop us. We were ready to fight tooth and nail to the end.”



Australia’s Dom kept morale high early on, shouting,



“This is my s***. I can do this forever. I could live here.”



Mongolia employed the most efficient strategy out of the gate. Orkhonbayar explained,



“To minimize body strain, we had to push with an even distribution of weight. That’s why we used our chests.”



Khandsuren added,



“We didn’t want to use up all our energy right away.”



Korea maintained steady control through the early portion of the challenge.

The terrain quickly became unforgiving. Alexandra from Australia described the physical toll plainly,



“I can’t even feel one of my legs. I have that out-of-body experience. It’s pure torture all over again.”



As the laps increased, the sand and weight amplified the suffering. Min-jae admitted, “It’s a lot heavier than I thought,” while Dom shared,



“My legs started to go numb, my ankles were seizing up and locking up, stepping in the sand.”



When the Master announced the standings — “Korea: 50” — Korea realized they were ahead, while Australia and Mongolia remain locked in a volatile back-and-forth.

Mongolia then began accelerating, driven by a measured rhythm.

Australia rallied behind Katelin’s bursts of power and Dom motivates her.

Late into the push, Korea hit its final stretch. Even exhaustion didn’t break their momentum.

After repeated confusion over lap counts, the blue victory light finally activated. The Master declared,



“Team Korea has survived.”



Korea celebrated emotional relief. Min-jae said,



“We had somehow escaped hell. It was liberating.”



The fight for second place grew desperate as Mongolia and Australia sprinted through the final laps.

Khandsuren pushed through pain,



“I wasn’t gonna stop. Even if I got tired, even if I felt like passing out.”



Alexandra countered with her own determination:



“Literally, the only way I'm stopping is if it's over, the game’s over, or I'm literally dead.”



Moments later, the whistle blew. The Master announced,



“Team Mongolia has survived.”



Emotion overwhelmed Australia. Alexandra said,



“It sucked… You feel like you’ve let them down as well.”



Robert encouraged them:



“They gave everything they had.”



The Master made it official:



“The country that has been eliminated… is Australia.”



With Australia out of Physical: Asia, Korea, Japan, and Mongolia advanced to Quest 5.

Manual Treadmill Relay for Quest Five Advantage

Before the fifth quest began, the teams faced a preliminary game: the Manual Treadmill Relay.

The winner of the game was supposed to be awarded an advantage in the upcoming quest.

Two participants were allowed to participate, one male and one female, with an unlimited number of substitutions among the two.

The team that covered the most distance within three minutes was to be declared the winner.

Japan fielded Itoi and Nonoka, Korea selected Amotti and Seung-yeon, and Mongolia chose Enkh-Orgil and Khandsuren.

Itoi confirmed his confidence:



“I managed to steal 300 bases during my 18-year professional career.”



Korea deployed rapid switching, often rotating every 20 seconds.

Japan and Mongolia initially used fewer swaps, but midway through, Japan adjusted:



“The more that we switched, the faster we ran,” Nonoka explains.



After an intense three-minute run, the Master revealed the results:



1st — Korea: 1,114 meters



2nd — Japan: 1,024 meters



3rd — Mongolia: 917 meters



Korea celebrated as the Master confirmed their reward:



“Team Korea… you will receive a map of the arena.”



Japan watched enviously as Korea studied it. Okami admitted,



“I was definitely jealous… of course I wanted to see it.”



Physical: Asia - Quest Five: Castle Conquest Reveal

Teams moved into the massive sand arena, lined with barricades, dunes, and a heavy supply carriage.

The Master introduced the challenge:



“Your fifth quest is Castle Conquest.”



Teams must transport a loaded wagon into the castle. The slowest team will be eliminated — no Death Match, no second chance.

Korea lined up first, the whistle blew — and the episode ended.

Quest five is to be continued in Episode 11 of Physical: Asia.

Stay tuned for more updates.