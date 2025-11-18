"It fuels our hunger" - Team Philippines' Justin Coveney shares thoughts on watching the final episodes after their early exit from Physical: Asia

Justin Coveney from Physical: Asia Team Philippines (Image via Instagram/@justin_coveney)

Team Philippines' captain Justin Coveney reflected on watching the closing episodes of Physical: Asia, describing that it strengthened their motivation. He shared,

"Watching the final episodes with our flag in the shadows doesn’t hurt our pride; it fuels our hunger."

The message was posted on his Instagram on November 18, 2025, which included clips from the show featuring Team Philippines during a group cheer.

Coveney’s reflections followed the team’s exit in Episode 7 after the Sack Toss Match against Australia and Korea, and his statements outlined how he viewed the experience and the weeks that followed.

Reflections on exit: Coveney on Team Philippines' Physical: Asia journey

Coveney reflects on post-elimination viewing

In his November 18 post, Coveney published scenes that showed Team Philippines joining hands in a cheer while representing the country on the competition platform. He captioned the video with

“Laban. Pilipinas. Always.”

Coveney’s remarks were presented as part of his reflection on the season’s remaining episodes and the team’s earlier departure from the competition.

The same post served as his acknowledgment of the team’s performance in the earlier rounds, noting that their season ended before the final challenges aired.

Team Philippines consisted of athletes from various sports, including boxer Manny Pacquiao and sambo athlete Mark “Mugen” Striegl, along with Ray Jefferson Querubin, who earned the title of the Philippines’ Strongest Man. The group also included rugby player Justin Coveney, track athlete Robyn Lauren Brown, CrossFitter Lara Lorraine Deang Liwanag, and Justin Hernandez, also known as Hernandez, who competed as a CrossFit Games athlete.

Leading the first Team Philippines

In a separate Instagram post uploaded on November 12, Coveney shared photos from the episode in which the team was eliminated.

He explained that leading the very first Team Philippines in the inaugural season of Physical: Asia carried significant meaning for him as their captain.

He also noted that following the path set by Manny Pacquiao added weight to the experience and shaped how he viewed their participation.

According to him, this role would remain a "badge of honor" he intended to carry with pride moving forward. He then added a second statement in the same caption:

“Leading a team of five incredible athletes, I hope we showed the world the true Filipino strength: never giving up, even in the hardest moments, and always showing up with heart.”

The November 12 post documented his role as team captain and included images of his address on the show’s elimination episode.

The caption also concluded with his message, explaining that the phrase "paved the way" represented his indication that their participation marked a starting point rather than a final endpoint for future efforts connected to the team.

Acknowledgment of supporters after Episode 7 exit

Also on November 12, Coveney posted photos of the entire team on the program set. The caption began with

“Maraming salamat to all our Filipino supporters and to everyone around the world who cheered us on throughout this journey!”

He then added that the team fought with “pride” and with heart, and that they hoped they had made their supporters "proud."

This post was connected to the team’s Episode 7 elimination following the Sack Toss Match against Australia and Korea.

The photos highlighted the group’s final moments on the show, while the caption formally communicated gratitude to viewers from the Philippines and elsewhere.

